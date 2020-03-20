Grocery chains have stepped up cleaning and sanitization routines, limited the hours and established special shopping times for vulnerable populations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Here is a breakdown according to the latest from local retailers:
- All Walmart Stores and Neighborhood Markets are open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until further notice. This allows staff to restock shelves and sanitize. Walmart also is introducing an hour-long senior shopping event on Tuesdays through April 28 for customers 60 and older. The designated hour will start at 6 a.m.
- Target will close by 9 p.m. in order to restock shelves and clean the store. The first hour each Wednesday will be reserved for vulnerable customers. Target is asking customers to plan trips accordingly to allow vulnerable populations to shop.
- Publix has reduced its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Special hours for people 65 and older are from 7-8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday until further notice. The store has heightened disinfection, suspended food demonstrations and added purchase limits.
- Harris Teeter shortened hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow staff to focus on cleaning and replenishing shelves. The store has a limit of three per customer on water, toilet paper, canned meat, pasta, cleaning supplies and airborne, cold, flu and allergy medicine. Refunds have been suspended except for meats and deli products.
- Lidl updated store hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to restock shelves and clean.
- ALDI shortened hours to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate restocking and cleaning.
- Fresh Market is reserving the first hour stores open, from 8-9 a.m., for "seniors and those most at risk" Monday through Friday.
- Food Lion is operating on regular hours of 7 a.m. to midnight.
- Piggly Wiggly is operating on regular hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.