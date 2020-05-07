Pitt County health officials continue to see a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases, even with an 11-case jump on Tuesday and increases of six on Wednesday and Thursday.
The county on Thursday reported a new total of 153 confirmed cases of the virus, up 33 cases over a week’s time. The numbers are skewed, however, because of a lag between when some cases were confirmed and when the reports arrived at the health department, officials said.
The highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases Pitt County has had on any day was seven, Public Health Director John Silvernail said during Thursday’s county virus update. The average number of cases per day since the first was recorded in March now sits at 3.2, he said, down from a high of about 4 per day.
Between Monday and Tuesday the cumulative case count in Pitt County increased by 11 cases. Deputy Health Director Amy Hattem said results from April 23-May 4 were included in that total. Totals between Tuesday and Wednesday increased by six, as did totals from Wednesday to Thursday.
“We did have a clump of cases come in yesterday, some of those were some back cases, some back positives that had not been reported to us but we will track them down eventually and they were added to our data as of yesterday,” Silvernail said on Thursday.
Pitt County also continues to decline in the number of positive tests per total tests, Silvernail said, with 8.4 percent of tests returning positive versus 20 percent at the peak. He said the numbers continue to prove social distancing measures have worked.
“I think the vast majority of our citizens really do get it,” he said. “They get the social distancing, they get the hygiene issues with washing their hands, not touching their faces or other mucus membranes, eyes, nose, mouth things like that. I see many people wearing masks out and about. So I’m hoping that we’ll continue to see the gradual accumulation of cases but not a large spike in cases as we reopen.”
Measures to curb the virus went into place to prevent a flood of cases from overwhelming health care facilities. A N.C. National Guard C-17 cargo jet flew over medical centers in Greenville on Thursday to salute the caregivers who worked there.
The big jet from the 145th Airlift Wing roared past the VA Healthcare Center at 12:21 p.m. On the ground below, workers created bright chalk drawings in a contest to boost morale.
“The Greenville VA Healthcare Center was honored to be in the flight path of the 145th Airlift,” said Public Affairs Chief Yves-Marie Daley. “This happened on the same day as our celebration to bring positivity and morale to our health care center in the form of chalk art. We opted to brighten out entrance with unique drawings reflecting our different departments of health care we provide.”
The Radiology Department took the first-place pizza party prize, but it was a tough competition, Daley said. Next week the VA will be celebrating their nurses as a part of National Nurses Week by collecting donations for the center’s food pantry.
The facility treats vets from throughout the region, many who are older and vulnerable to COVID-19.
“It is an honor to serve those who have served us,” the center’s chief nurse, Dr. Dee Dinsdale, said.
Overall, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide grew to about 13,400 as of Thursday morning, according to state Department of Health and Human Services data. The death toll passed the 500 mark.
State Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen remained supportive of Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order to ease the state’s stay-at-home order at 5 p.m. today, even as the overall case total reflected a 639-case increase compared to Wednesday — the largest one-day increase so far.
Cohen attributed the increase to a ramping up of COVID-19 testing, the Associated Press reported. Like in Pitt County, the number of positive cases as a percentage of tests has been declining, she said.
“As a whole, I think we are largely stable with our trends and metrics. We’ll continue to watch them. But I feel comfortable where we are in terms of moving forward,” Cohen told reporters.
The state on Thursday also reported that nearly 200 inmates within North Carolina’s prison system have been allowed to serve the rest of their sentences outside of prison to discourage the spread of COVID-19.
Unemployment benefit applications in North Carolina for the week ending Saturday totaled more than 84,700, or 14 percent fewer than the week before, the U.S. Employment and Training Administration reported Thursday.
Silvernail on Thursday also gave more details on a small outbreak of the virus at Ayden Court Rehab and Nursing, where one resident, a member of the clinical staff and a member of the maintenance staff were infected.
The first case was reported at the facility over the weekend. Silvernail was unsure of the exact date of the first case. He said the resident and staff member were reported to the health department toward the end of the weekend into Monday. He was unsure if the staff member or resident had reported having the virus first.
It is unclear at this time how staff members and the resident contracted the virus, Silvernail said. There may have been a connection between the clinical staff member and the resident, he said. The resident had been outside of the facility.
All residents at Ayden Court Nursing and Rehab have been tested for COVID-19 since and their results returned negative, Silvernail said. Most of the staff members have been tested with their results returning negative. A few of the staff members results are pending.
As North Carolina moves into the Phase One plan for reopening, only one COVID-19 update will be held by the county each week, on Thursdays. As the reopening continues the conferences will move to an “as needed” basis, Public Information Officer Mike Emory said.