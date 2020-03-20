A North Pitt High School employee who tested positive for the coronavirus worked at the school for two days after traveling to a youth conference in Georgia, where he likely was infected, officials said Thursday.
He is the first person in Pitt County to test positive for the virus that has killed thousands worldwide and devastated the global economy. More than 100 cases now are confirmed in at least two dozen North Carolina counties, according to state and local reports.
“While the arrival of COVID-19 in Pitt County may be unsettling, it also marks our first step toward the eventual resolution of this situation,” Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said during a Thursday afternoon news conference. “I do not believe this will be our only case and fully expect that we will have more cases in the near future.”
Most people experience mild symptoms, but the virus can be deadly. The U.S. death toll had risen to 168, primarily elderly people, by Thursday. None have died in North Carolina. Johns Hopkins University, which has been tallying the virus’ spread around the world, said the U.S. had more than 11,000 cases, according to the Associated Press.
Worldwide the death toll crept toward 10,000 on Thursday and the total number of infections topped 220,000, including nearly 85,000 people who have recovered.
The North Pitt employee has been in isolation at his home and is resting comfortably, Silvernail said. He visited Georgia the weekend of March 6-8 for a youth conference attended by more than a thousand people. He returned to work on March 9-10. He did not report to work on March 11 and was tested on March 12. The results returned Thursday morning.
Schools have been closed since the end of class on March 13. Silvernail said there is a low risk of infection to students and staff who were in the building, but those who develop fever or cough are encouraged to contact their health care provider.
School officials reported the man has no children or immediate family members enrolled or working in the school system, according to a news release. “To the extent our employee may have interacted with people affiliated with our school system, we are working with the health department to identify these individuals and provide notice to them.”
The man also visited ECU Physicians, where he was examined and tested for the virus. Officials have not identified which clinic he visited or when. East Carolina University said it will coordinate with the health department to notify people who may have come in contact with the man.
“ECU officials understand this news is concerning and want to assure you that reasonable precautions are being taken to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community,” a news release stated.
The incubation period of COVID-19 is two to 14 days, but most patients become ill within three days, Silvernail said. A total of 51 people have been tested for the virus in Pitt County, Silvernail said. One person tested positive, 11 tested negative and 39 are waiting on results, he said.
These individuals were tested according to protocol because they had fever, cough and a negative flu test, he said. He urged residents to continue practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding face touching and contact with sick people. He said people who feel sick should stay home.
Measures to control spread of the virus continued countywide, officials at the news conference said.
Major Jeff Phillips of the Pitt County Detention Center said the facility on Feb. 26 put into place its infectious control protocol, isolation protocol and enhanced sanitation protocol. Anyone who comes into the center will have a screening and temperature testing, Phillips said.
Phillips said isolation is very difficult in a facility such as the detention center. There are no symptoms, no cases and no one has been tested for coronavirus at the center, Phillips said.
Each inmate is monitored upon cell checks, Phillips said. If an inmate feels sick they are isolated and the medical team takes care of their needs, he said.
Vidant CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum said Vidant has teams across their 29 county region that understand how to care for people with conditions similar to the virus on a routine basis.
Non-essential surgeries are being decreased in order to open up beds and ventilators, Waldrum said.
“So if we have everyone in eastern North Carolina show up to Vidant Medical Center all at once, we won’t be able to deal with that reality. However, the great news is that we have ... teams of professionals that have been working frankly for many weeks knowing the wave was coming to refine those plans and to modify them for the unique nature of this virus,” Waldrum said.
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said North Pitt High School, which had been used earlier in the week as hub to prepare and distribute student meals, was shut down on Thursday to perform a deep cleaning. It will remain closed the entire weekend.
Lenker said he doesn’t know when students will be in school again but doesn’t imagine it will be anytime soon.