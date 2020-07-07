State and local officials on Tuesday announced an expansion of COVID-19 testing sites on Tuesday as new daily case totals continued at high levels and hospitalizations reached another new high.
The Pitt County Health Department announced it would operate free testing sites at seven locations starting on Monday. A site will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. Other sites will be in Farmville, Bethel, Grimesland, Ayden, Winterville and north of Greenville at the health department offices.
The sites will be operated in partnership with Pitt County Emergency Management and Vidant Medical Center, a county news release said. Federal CARES Act funding is supporting the sites so there is no cost to individuals.
The announcement comes as the health department reported 36 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Pitt County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 846 since the outbreak began in March.
Statewide, 1,345 cases were confirmed, bring the total to 75,875. A record high of 989 people were hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday. Vidant Health reported that 55 people were hospitalized at its facilities in eastern North Carolina.
The state announced Tuesday that residents will no longer need a doctor’s referral to get a coronavirus test. The order, lasting until Gov. Roy Cooper’s current state of emergency is rescinded, aims to encourage more Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to get tested.
Mandy Cohen, state secretary of Health and Human Services, also announced the creation of up to 300 free temporary testing sites throughout July.
The expansion comes even as Cohen said the state needs more testing supplies from the federal government. Cohen said she and Cooper discussed the need for more chemical reagents Monday with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
While test results previously took 2 to 3 days to get back results in June, Cohen said supply issues have increased current waits to a week in some cases.
“That request (for more supplies) is going to be harder and harder for the federal government to fulfill as we watch all of these states that are really surging with cases around us, they are understandably going to be prioritized for supplies,” Cohen said.