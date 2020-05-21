Restaurants, barbers and hair stylists can reopen at 50 percent capacity after 5 p.m. Friday, but bars and gyms must remain closed under the latest reopening order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Cooper announced Wednesday that the state would move from a stay-home to a safer-at-home approach to containing the COVID-19 pandemic during Phase 2 of his reopening plan. The governor said health officials will monitor infection rates and other metrics to determine if remaining restrictions can be lifted sooner or respond to a second wave of the coronavirus.
“It’s important for us to look not just at a daily spike or a drop but at a 14-day trend, and here during this Phase 2 we’ll have a number of weeks to look at the data to see where we are to look at all these trends together and hopefully we can move into Phase 3 but do it safely,” Cooper said. “And that’s going to be our guiding star here, is making sure we protect the health and safety of North Carolinians.”
The announcement comes as the state passed the 20,000 mark of confirmed virus cases since March, from 19,023 on Tuesday to 20,122 on Wednesday. Deaths rose from 661 to 702, and 554 people are hospitalized statewide. In Pitt County, the number of cases rose from 218 on Tuesday to 224 on Wednesday.
The order lifts stay-at-home restrictions, allowing non-essential travel, but strongly encourages telecommuting when possible, six feet of social distancing, cloth face coverings, frequent hand washing, surface cleaning and staying home when sick. It limits most indoor gatherings to 10 and outdoor gatherings to 25, including those at conference centers, stadiums, sports arenas, amphitheaters, parks and beaches, Cooper said.
Bars, nightclubs, gyms, indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums and public playgrounds must remain closed until the order is lifted. It is set to expire June 26.
“This is because the potential spread of COVID-19 can be significant there,” Cooper said.
The order says certain types of businesses present greater risks of the spread of COVID-19 because of the nature of the activity there, the way that people have traditionally acted and interacted with each other, and the duration that patrons stay.
Restaurants will be able to open for dine-in customers for the first time since March 17, albeit at 50 percent capacity and with distancing and cleaning requirements. Salons and barbers also can reopen at 50 percent capacity, enforce socials distancing, and their employees will have to wear face coverings, Cooper said.
Swimming pools will reopen at 50 percent capacity, Cooper said. Overnight and day camps will also reopen with restrictions. Child care facilities may enroll all children, not just children of essential workers.
Cooper said he does believe that Phase 2 will boost North Carolina’s economy but restrictions will have to be eased carefully as outlined by health officials including DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.
“Now this next phase can help us boost our economy, and that’s important, and we can only help our economy when people have confidence in their own safety, which is why it’s important to ease restrictions carefully and use data like Dr. Cohen was talking about in deciding when to do it,” Cooper said.
Cohen said over the weekend North Carolina had its highest single day increase of 853 cases. She said this indicator needs to be interpreted within the context of the additional testing that is being done across the state.
As testing increases, the number of infections confirmed in a single day is expected to rise, Cohen said. In the past week, testing has been expanded to 8,000-12,000 test a day. Other indicators, such as the percentage of positive cases compared to total tests, are more positive.
“So based on what we’re seeing in our testing, tracing and trends, we are moving to Phase 2, but we need to move in a more cautious way, our rise in case counts indicates that we need to take a more modest step then we would have originally planned,” Cohen said.
Cohen said a two week period was contemplated for Phase One because officials wanted to see a first step forward while under a stay-at-home order to remain stable.
“This is the time where we’re taking the next step forward, as the governor said, lifting the stay-at-home order, opening some of the additional businesses, and we want to continue to watch that. That is why this order will be longer than two weeks. It will go through I believe five weeks so that we can see a longer period of time for these trends as we’ve taken this next step forward,” Cohen said.