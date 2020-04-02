East Carolina athletics director Jon Gilbert and the Pirates’ coaches are working toward having more clarity early next week on important team roster management decisions.
The NCAA announced on Monday a blanket waiver for all spring sports players, including seniors, to be eligible to play next season without this shortened season costing them a year of eligibility. Gilbert said on Thursday that if all of ECU’s 39 seniors return for another year, it would equal an additional $350,000 in scholarship costs.
“Our coaching staff has until Monday afternoon to let us know how they are proceeding and how their seniors are proceeding,” Gilbert said during Thursday afternoon’s ECU Board of Trustees Athletics and Advancement Committee meeting, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I do not anticipate 100 percent participation from our seniors. That is due to a variety of life circumstances — some want to graduate and move on, some might not necessarily play as much and are ready to move on. We will have some who will return and there will be a cost associated with that.”
Here is a breakdown of seniors on Pirate rosters for spring sports this year: Baseball, 4; Men’s golf, 4; Women’s golf, 3; Women’s lacrosse, 2; Softball, 6; Men’s tennis, 1; Women’s tennis, 2; Men’s track, 6; Women’s track, 11.
Monday’s ruling by the NCAA Division I Council did not guarantee scholarship money for seniors who do decide to return, but instead left those financial decisions to individual schools. Returning seniors will not count toward normal roster and scholarship regulations next year, which in baseball, for example, normally is a 35-player roster with 27 who can be on at least a 25 percent scholarship and a team total allotment of 11.7 scholarships.
“We are in discussion about how we can accommodate that,” Gilbert said of additional scholarship money for seniors. “I am on conference calls daily with our American Athletic Conference commissioner (Mike Aresco), other athletic directors and our athletic department staff to prepare for the unknown. Obviously when we come out of this, I am anticipating all of our revenue buckets to take a dip. I don’t know what that exact number is at that time.”
The adjustment of roster sizes and scholarships is only for next year.
“It is a one-year exemption, and after that one-year exemption all numbers and scholarship figures have to go back to their original number,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said financial components are in flux for the short term, citing business sponsorships and Pirate Club renewals as examples.
Social distancing regulations lasting into football season would cause even more financial concerns for college athletics nationwide if fans are not allowed to attend games or games are canceled completely.
ECU is scheduled to begin its season on Aug. 29 against Marshall. The Pirates’ nonconference schedule consists of home games versus Marshall and Norfolk State (Sept. 19), and road contests against South Carolina (Sept. 12) and Georgia State (Oct. 3). The final regular-season matchup is on Nov. 28 versus SMU at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for the team’s sixth and final home game.
“I have had no indication from any individual I have spoken to that there is a delay (to the season),” Gilbert said. “Obviously I am mindful the university announced that summer school would be happening via the online distance learning method.
“We are anticipating no (student-athletes) on campus in the months of May or June for summer school,” he said. “Once I know from the conference office and from the NCAA football oversight committee what, if any, changes there could be to football season, obviously I would communicate that out as quickly as I am aware. For today, I would say we are moving forward and waiting on additional information.”