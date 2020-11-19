Local health officials on Tuesday urged residents to take precautions against COVID-19 before Thanksgiving as the state announced a new alert system to focus on counties with the highest levels of viral spread.
State health officials developed the COVID-19 County Alert System announced by Gov. Roy Cooper and Heath and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen during an afternoon news conference. The monthly report will use several data metrics to color code counties where spread is at critical levels.
Pitt County was listed at the lowest level, yellow, which indicates significant spread, along with Martin, Beaufort and Lenoir counties. Neighboring Wilson County was red, or critical, while Greene, Edgecombe and Craven were orange, indicating substantial spread.
“By pinpointing counties with high virus transmission and asking everyone in those counties to work with us and do more right now to slow the spread of the virus, we can succeed,” Cooper said. “It can help bring down their case rates, keep their communities safer, save lives and keep their hospital systems working.”
The system calls on residents, businesses and community organizations, and local governments within each county to work with the state on specific actions triggered by the alert levels. Steps in high alert areas include greater enforcement of mask wearing and gathering limits, expanded no cost testing and increased messaging.
Cooper said during the news conference actions are strongly recommended but will not be mandated unless the pandemic continues to worsen in the state, which on Tuesday recorded another day of new infections numbering above 3,000, a positive testing rate of 8.6 percent and 1,501 hospitalizations.
The announcement came after Vidant Health officials encouraged residents who are traveling for Thanksgiving to get tested and take precautions to help ensure they don’t spread the deadly virus to loved ones.
“Every life matters,” said David Harlow, a Vidant vice president and doctor of pharmacy, said outside a drive-through testing site. “So at the end of the day, when it comes to COVID, COVID is a killer, and it’s a killer on a scale (exponentially) higher than the flu.”
He said that the virus affects people differently: He got it and was asymptomatic, but his wife became very ill. He said it is often unclear who is at high risk and ends up in the hospital, so it’s best not to take chances: get tested, wear a mask, wash hands and maintain social distance.
There is no cost to the public for weekday testing at the Vidant Medical Center site thanks to federal CARES Act funding. However, health care organizations must collect and submit insurance information from patients who have it as part of the CARES Act. The Pitt County Health Department also is offering testing at its offices twice a week and five days a week at Sycamore Hill church in Greenville.
Harlow said travelers do not need to be tested for the virus upon return unless they have reason to believe they have been exposed or are coming back to someone who is high risk. Those people should wait four days from the day they believed they were exposed because it takes that long to detect the virus, he said, which makes social distancing and masking vital in the interim.
He said people who work in an environment where they often interact with many people and suspect they may have been exposed to COVID-19 also should get tested for the virus. He said an Immunoglobulin G (IGG) test available from primary care providers would help people determine if they have had the virus but were asymptomatic.
Harlow and T. Ryan Gallaher, medical director of infectious disease and epidemiology at Vidant, also urged everyone to be vaccinated against the flu.
Gallaher said the flu vaccine helps ward off that virus, which can be mistaken for COVID. The shot also decreases the severity of the illness if it is not completely effective in preventing it.
For pregnant women, the flu shot helps prevent pre-term labor, and it helps prevent the elderly from having a heart attack or stroke post-flu, he said.
Gallaher said measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also will help prevent the spread of the flu.
“I think the message is a little more simplified this year than it ever has been, which is if you do the Ws — wash your hands, watch your distance and wait outside if you can — then it’s going to decrease your chance of both flu and COVID,” Gallaher said.