Whether the game remains a what-if scenario forever or is actually played at some point this year, the state championship boys’ basketball matchup between Farmville Central and Shelby was set.
The teams had very similar paths to the 2-A title game, which was originally scheduled for March 14 in Chapel Hill, but like all other sports, was suspended by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association because of COVID-19.
Shelby (26-3) was the No. 3 seed in the 2-A West Region and rallied to defeat top-seeded Forest Hill 68-63 on March 7 in a regional final. No. 3 seed Farmville won its regional championship game in Minges Coliseum, also on March 7, beating East No. 1 South Granville 66-63 in overtime.
The Jaguars (29-2), who won the 2-A championship a year ago and in 2016, won their five playoff games by average margin of 20 points. Shelby’s postseason average margin of victory was 17.4.
“We would have to practice 10 times harder than what we were doing before because we haven’t practiced in so long, but I know for a fact that once we get on the court, the chemistry with us is just crazy and I don’t think anybody can really stop us,” FC senior Samage Teel said of potentially playing one more game. “It’s just the chemistry of the team and the love that we have for each other. We have each other’s back, no matter what, when we get on the court. That’s what makes us so good.”
Farmville’s girls were the No. 1 seed in the East and they also made the state finals to match up against West No. 3 Newton-Conover.
The NCHSAA first announced its state title games would be played without fans. That decision was later revised, as college and professional sports were quickly postponing their games or ending seasons completely, and the NCHSAA on March 23 suspended all sports activities until at least May 18. Schools are closed statewide through May 15.
“We had just one day of (state championship) practice before the whole thing got postponed, so we were really just getting started looking at what type of stuff they did and all of that,” said Teel, who scored a team-high 19 points in the East Regional final against top-seeded South Granville, also of Shelby.
Teel recently committed to Winston-Salem State to play college basketball. Junior guard Terquavion Smith is an N.C. State commit, and senior guard Justin Wright previously committed to N.C. Central.
Six-foot-7 junior Leontae Moye, meanwhile also is a college prospect potentially on the rise for nest season.
Shelby is two years removed from a 12-13 season, and its only all-district player was Deshuan Christopher, a 6-1 senior who scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half in the West Regional final.
What the stoppage of sports did for Farmville Central, Shelby and all other state championship qualifying teams was break up their regular routine of school, practices and games.
The first three rounds of the NCHSAA tournament were held during the same week.
Games were played Feb. 25, 27 and 29. The fourth round was March 3 and the regional finals four days later.
“(Teammates) talk through the phone, but we really don’t get to see each other that much,” said Teel, who joined the Jaguars prior to last season after attending John Paul II his first two years. “It’s kind of sad because it’s our last year and I kind of wanted to finish out with a bang. Due to the virus, we just have to stay in our house and wish for the best. ... I had been to the gym a couple of times, but other than that, I’ve just gone outside and will try to find an outside goal.
“I’m happy that we won last year, but nobody really knows about last year anymore. People graduated from that team last year, and I know people wanted us to win it this year.”