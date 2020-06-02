Pitt County employees will be required to wear masks when indoors and interacting with other employees following a 6-3 vote by the board of commissioners at Monday’s meeting.
The discussion came after the board voted 5-4 to remove from its agenda a resolution calling on the governor to reopen all North Carolina businesses.
The mask-wearing vote followed a nearly one-hour debate on a resolution that started out as a requirement that all Pitt County residents wear masks when in public spaces but later was modified.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally introduced the mask wearing resolution saying it was a “cost-effective, low economic burden step we can take to have a strong economic recovery.”
Nunnally said introducing the requirement should be a two-step process, starting with requiring county employees to wear masks. He also wanted staff to reach out to the county’s 10 municipalities to work on developing a mask-wearing resolution that could be implemented countywide.
“This is not a gotcha measure,” Nunnally said.
Commissioners Ann Floyd-Huggins and Tom Coulson said there are mixed messages about the effectiveness of wearing masks.
Coulson said the World Health Organization’s website states that healthy people only need to wear a mask if they are caring for a person with COVID-19.
“A suggestion to wear might be the right way to do that,” Coulson said. Floyd-Huggins said she heard a similar claim.
Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health, sent a letter to individuals commissioners recommending they mandate the use of masks.
Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said masks are helpful, but he was reluctant to recommend making wearing them mandatory because that would require law enforcement to write citations.
Coulson said that raises issues of police-state activity.
Nunnally said the “police state” argument is overblown and was used to oppose mandatory seat belt usage and helmet usage on motorcycles. He said the requirement of masks falls into the “no shirt, no shoes, no service” category.
Coulson and Commissioners Lauren White and Michael Fitzpatrick voted against the mask-wearing requirement while Nunnally, Floyd-Huggins and Commissioners Melvin McLawhorn, Alex Albright, Beth Ward and Mary Perkins-Williams voted for the motion.
County Manager Scott Elliott said the requirement would begin in the next several days, once a workforce policy was developed.
Previously, county employees were required to wear masks when interacting with the public but had the option of not wearing masks when meeting with coworkers in settings that allowed them to sit six feet apart.
Floyd-Huggins proposed removing the reopening resolution from the agenda. She said it was similar to earlier, unsuccessful resolutions that sought local control to manage the reopening of businesses.
“I don’t see the need to beat a dead horse,” she said. “When we have an increase in cases and deaths … why send this to the governor? It’s not going to change his plans.”
“It’s not the same thing we discussed before,” said White, who proposed the motion.
The governor’s order reopening most businesses but keeping bars, gyms, entertainment venues and similar establishments closed is confusing, she said, adding that it doesn’t make sense that swimming pools are allowed to reopen but gyms are being kept shut.
McLawhorn, Nunnelly, Ward, Perkins-Williams and Floyd-Huggins voted to remove the resolution; Coulson, Albright, Fitzpatrick and White voted for it to remain.
The vote and discussion about resolution ran into some issues that required the commissioners to veer from their prescribed rules for conducting meetings.
The Board of Commissioners started a vote on the two resolutions, but a technical problem preventing Floyd-Huggins from being heard and caused McLawhorn to call for a brief recess.
When the meeting began again, McLawhorn started a vote on the agenda changes. Floyd-Huggins said she wanted to propose an alternative motion to remove the resolution.
County Attorney Janis Gallenger said the board’s rules prevent stopping a vote, but since technical problems prevented discussion, she recommended doing so “to ensure everybody has meaningful participation in the meeting.”
George Floyd’s death
The board’s nearly four-hour meeting began and ended with observations about the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police and the subsequent protests and destruction that occurred nationally and locally.
“We certainly support the civil protest. I certainly understand this is a very tragic situation. It is deep-rooted, systemically rooted,” said McLawhorn, the board’s chairman. “We need to look at ourselves and ask the question, ‘Am I contributing to this problem, and what is it I can do as an individual to make this system better, working for the benefit of all people, blacks and all people, equality and fairness of all?
“This to me has been an infestation of an open wound among blacks and people of color for many, many years,” McLawhorn said. “ We are angry and grow tired of being treated as second-class citizens. We must look at ourselves and do something that is constructive to deal with this very, very tragic problem.”
McLawhorn then asked the commissioners and audience to stand in silent prayer for Floyd’s family.
As the meeting concluded, Floyd-Huggins said she spoke with a commissioner from Hoke County, where members of the Floyd family live.
“The family is in so much pain because everywhere they go they seen the video of the officer with his knee on George Floyd’s neck,” she said. “I don’t ever recall such a tragedy as this, it chokes me up every time I see it; I have to look away.”
Floyd-Huggins also called on Pitt County residents “to protest in an orderly manner and recognize the uncalled-for and such tragic death of George Floyd.”
Nunnally said “I would ask that in this period of crisis, that those of us who have been privileged to listen, not talk, but listen. Respond and act and let’s do what needs to be done here locally, the ground, nationally, and turn this story into something better.”
Budget workshops
Today is the start of three days of workshops on the county’s proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget. The commissioners are participating via a remote conferencing service and will be broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 13 and www.PittCountyNC.gov/LIVE. The meetings begin at 8 a.m.
Tuesday’s presentations are from Silvernail with Pitt County Health Department, Jan Elliott with the Social Services department and Andrew Schmidt, director of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Wednesday’s presentations will feature Sheriff Paula Dance, Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry and solid waste Director John Demary.
Thursday’s presentations are by Public County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker and Pitt Community College’s President Lawrence Rouse and Vice President Rick Owens.
Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott is proposing a $259.6 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins July 1, a 3.27 percent increase over the current year’s budget.
The general fund portion of the budget, that which is directly linked to the county’s ad valorem tax collections, is nearly $182.3 million, a 2.23 percent increase over the current fiscal year budget.
Elliott said the increase only covers mandated spending increases in retirement contributions and detention services that will be needed because of “Raise the Age” changes involving the housing of individuals who are 16 and 17 years old.
Elliott also proposed small increases in education spending.