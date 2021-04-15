Here is a recap of the athletic events involving Greene Central, Farmville Central, Ayden-Grifton and South Central which were played last week:
SOFTBALL
APRIL 8
Farmville 11,
North Pitt 9
BETHEL – A three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning by North Pitt wasn’t enough as Farmville Central held on for an Eastern Plains 2A Conference victory.
The game appeared headed for the mercy rule when the Jaguars scored three runs in the first and second frames and added four more runs in the fourth stanza for a 10-0 lead.
However, the Panthers rallied with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to keep the contest going.
FCHS scored its other run in the top of the seventh inning.
The Jaguars finished with seven hits, as Kenya Pittman went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Adding one hit each for FCHS were Haleigh Long, Liz King, Jayden Speight and Laycie Eastwood.
Savannah Bland worked all seven innings on the mound for Farmville Central. She allowed six hits and nine runs (all earned) while striking out six and walking nine.
APRIL 6
Washington 15,
Greene Central 0
SNOW HILL – Greene Central managed just one hit against Washington pitching and suffered a lopsided loss to the Pam Pack.
Junior Amber Speight had the lone hit for the Rams.
The Pack scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning and added two in the second and three more in the third in taking the mercy-rule victory.
Meredith Warren (one inning, 10 runs, eight earned runs, four walks) and Tavia Wade (two innings, five hits, five runs, four earned runs, three walks and two strikeouts) worked on the mound for Greene Central.
SOCCER
APRIL 12
South Central 10,
Eastern Wayne 0
GOLDSBORO – Four players scored at least two goals as South Central’s girls soccer team rolled past Eastern Wayne on Monday.
Kayla Friend recorded a hat trick (three goals) for the Falcons (6-1-1 overall and ECC 3A/4A), while Gracie Jett, Natalie Baldwin and Taryn Thompson added a pair of goals each. Marianna Delgado had the other goal.
Providing assists were Mackenzie Renfrow (three), Jett and Baldwin (one each).
South Central scored all 10 goals in the first half.
Jasmine Palacios logged 40 minutes in goal to earn the shutout victory.
APRIL 7
South Central 7,
C.B. Aycock 0
WINTERVILLE – Taryn Thompson and Kayla Friend each scored three goals as South Central’s girls soccer team shut out C.B. Aycock in an Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference match at home.
Makenna Gaskill scored the other goal for the Falcons (5-1-1 overall, 4-1 ECC 3A/4A). Thompson added two assists while Lexi Robinson provided the other assist.
South Central led 2-0 at halftime and then poured it on in the second half with five more goals.
Junior Natalie Baldwin logged the final 20 minutes in goal and made three saves, while freshman Jasmine Palacios played 60 minutes and stopped five CBA shot attempts.