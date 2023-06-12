Three Rebels nab Duplin’s Elite marquee awards
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: June 12, 2023 @ 7:16 pm
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following counties, Beaufort, Hyde, Martin, Pitt, Tyrrell and Washington. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 723 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Williamston, Plymouth, Roper, Columbia, Wenona, Hinson, Pike Road, Woodley, Scuppernong, Old Ford, Pungo Lake, Phelps Lake, Long Acre VFD, Jamesville, Smithwick, Creswell, Dardens and Beargrass. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Craven, southeastern Pitt, southeastern Martin and northwestern Beaufort Counties through 730 PM EDT... At 652 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Old Ford to near Black Jack to near Ormondsville. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Greenville, Washington, River Road, Grifton, Pinetown, Shelmerdine, Calico, Pactolus, Black Jack, Wilmar, Bunyan, Old Ford, Goose Creek State Park, Chocowinity, Washington Park, Grimesland, Simpson and Gardnerville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.