RALEIGH, (AP) — Legislation authorizing sports gambling in North Carolina received final approval in the House on Wednesday and now heads to the Senate for consideration.

The bill spells out how gambling operators would be licensed, wagers made and revenue taxed. The measure passed the day after it received tentative House approval following nearly two hours of impassioned debate. Wednesday’s 64-45 vote also followed another hour of debate that included several additional amendments, all of which failed.

