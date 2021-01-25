We need another miracle.
Just one.
And don’t forget, we’ve already been blessed with one.
So when you’re at your prayer table remember to be thankful as you plead for another hand of salvation.
Nothing else will rid us of the Covid-19 pandemic that is approaching its one-year anniversary.
For those in the back seats, I’ll explain the gratitude for a vaccine.
Imagine large pharmaceutical companies, who in bad years have record-breaking profits, working together to develop a vaccine.
I’d call that the American way and beyond, especially given the speed in which various vaccines were developed.
So what’s the deal then with miracle No.2?
Well, it involves us, again, but this time it’s all about getting the vaccine to enough people to quell the worst nation wide health problem in a century.
There appears to be more vaccine than can be administered, and more is on the way.
A speedy delivery will not fix the problem immediately, but it will give us both progress and a feeling that things will “get back to normal” soon.
And as everyone knows setting an agenda on a calendar is one thing. Avoiding short- or long-term postponement or cancellation is a whole different ball game.
Which brings us to sports, which for all intents and purpose send out the alarm bell last spring when March Madness, the NBA and then prep sports were stopped.
How’s it going locally, though? -- since volleyball has been completed its seven-week regular season, basketball is in its third week of seven and schools are finding remote learning the safest, although not best education ticket.
Not much real learning is going on, and no one likes it — from students to teachers to administrators to parents.
“It’s the worst ever and as bad as you can imagine,” one teacher/coach told me in confidence for fear of being singled out. “It’s not the students or the virus here. Everyone in our school has obeyed the protocol, and most of us are amazed at how well they have done it.”
So how are sports in the age of face masks, social distancing and school work done on a laptop?
Not good.
All three of North Duplin teams — volleyball, boys and girls basketball have had covid stoppages.
Two of three have paused at East Duplin, the most ;recent being the boys hoop team, which was supposed to have a showdown with unbeaten Wallace-Rose Hill last Friday before being “pinged” by the virus. How many positive tests produced that or the closeness of the contacts simply do not matter.
It either shows up or it doesn’t, and when it does it’s lights out for 14 days.
The Clinton boys basketball just finished a dark period, and to the surprise of no one were blown out in their first three games last week.
Yet what we are seeing is just a microcosm of the greater sports world.
More than 250 college basketball teams have had stoppages.
The Ivy League and a few other conferences wrote off basketball and/or fall sports.
And the numbers both statewide and nationally are terrifying.
More than 417,000 have died from 25 million positive verified infections and that number blows up to 68,000 new infections per day.
In our state 721,000 infections has led to 8,800 deaths.
We’ve gone from scoreboard checking to scanning N.C.’s Covid-19 Dashboard and then daily obituary notices in newspapers, the media and on social platforms.
The CDC has put 86 NC counties under Code Red or critical community spread and more than 10 percent rate of infection, and 13 in Orange status, meaning substantial community spread, with a spreading rate of between eight and 10 percent.
Hospitals are full and gymnasiums are nearly empty.
Soccer starts this week and football teams can begin practicing in 10 days (Feb. 8).
So we attempt to continue and wait on our great hope: getting enough vaccine in arms to develop herd immunity.
If we do not experts say the U.S.’s death toll could reach 570,000 by May 1, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is not to discount the 50,000 that will be sparred during that time because of the vaccines.
This virus has hit us where it hurts most: our unbridled passion for sports, both live and via a TV or monitor.
CDC data shows that 21 million vaccine doses have been delivered in the U.S., but just 3.2 million people have received both doses needed for a complete vaccination from the virus.
Johnson and Johnson’s one-time vaccine has been authorized for use and that’s a step forward.
If President Joe Biden’s plan of 100 million vaccinations in 100 days seems like a lofty goal, compare that to India, where the plan is 600 million doses in 200 days.
It’s time for another Great American Miracle, one that we will all be extremely grateful for the rest of our lives.
Let’s make this one a story our future children and grandchildren will not be able to fathom.
We’ll be there to fill in all the agonizing details, including the day when sports as we knew it died, how it survived and then came out of the other end of a national health disaster.
Stay happy. Stay humble.
Wear a mask and stand back until this wave breaks. Everyone has a part in making this work.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com