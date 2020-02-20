A familiar face in Pitt County high school football is back in the head coaching ranks.
Former J.H. Rose coach Todd Lipe has been promoted at Ayden-Grifton from defensive coordinator to head coach. The news was announced in a statement released Thursday by the school.
“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Ayden-Grifton football,” Lipe said. “I look forward to keeping the program operating at a high level.”
Lipe led the defense under coach Paul Cornwell for the Chargers the last five seasons.
He was head coach of the Rampants from 2008-12, ending in 2012 for his role in a controversial ineligible player case involving Rose and rival D.H. Conley. Lipe also served as defensive coordinator at Rose during a stretch of four straight state championships in 2003-06.
Cornwell stepped down from his post as longtime Ayden-Grifton head coach two weeks ago, but remains as the Chargers’ athletics director.
“After working with Todd Lipe for the past five years, I’ve had a chance to see his coaching and leadership skills first-hand,” Cornwell said. “I’m excited to see the direction he will take our football program.”
Lipe will be leading a team that is on a run of 19 straight state playoff appearances. He becomes the sixth head football coach in the school’s history.
The Salisbury native played football at Catawba College. His coaching resume includes a stint at nearby Washington High School.
Ayden-Grifton loses plenty of production from last year’s senior class, but Lipe is taking over one of the most consistent programs in the state that has been been a local force under Cornwell. The Chargers play in the Eastern Carolina 2-A Conference that includes Kinston, Washington and West Craven also as annual conference champion contenders.
“I’m excited for the torch to be passed from one great coach to another,” Ayden-Grifton principal Chena Cayton said about the hire. “I feel that coach Lipe’s integrity will carry on the many traditions that have been established over the years at Ayden-Grifton.”