SNOW HILL – Donald Clark built the Greene Central High School tennis program into a powerhouse during his 26-year tenure at the school.
The Rams were the image of excellence, as evidence by the number of state and conference championships those teams won and the number of times Clark was named conference coach of the year – not to mention the amount of volunteer work he has done promoting the sport in eastern North Carolina.
Clark learned last fall he would be inducted into the 2020 class of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
The official ceremony, originally scheduled for late April, was moved to Aug. 15 in Cary due to COVID-19.
“I was literally speechless when I found out,” said Clark. “It is the highest honor a coach in North Carolina can achieve. I really didn’t know what to say except ‘thank you.’”
But Clark’s outstanding career didn’t get off to a great start.
HUMBLE BEGINNINGS
Donald Clark came to Greene Central, his first teaching job, in late summer of 1988 from Siler City, where he was sports editor of The Chatham News. He graduated from Jordan-Matthews High School but never taught there.
Clark was interested in coaching baseball, but the Rams already had a successful program and a coach, James ‘Rabbit’ Fulghum (who would become one of Clark’s closest friends in the years to come).
“The principal I interviewed with (John Mew) told me they didn’t have an opening in baseball at the time, but he promised to give me a chance at the first opening that might come open in the future,” Clark said.
Mew then asked Clark if he would be willing to coach tennis, since Greene Central didn’t have a coach at the time.
“I guess he really wanted me to coach tennis since he didn’t seem concerned at all that I had no experience in coaching tennis in general and girls specifically,” Clark said.
Clark took the job. He never coached an inning for the Rams, but said that Fulghum was a major influence on his coaching career.
“I was truly blessed to have the opportunity to work with Coach Fulghum, one of the best athletic directors and baseball coaches in the history of our state,” Clark said. “I learned so much from him about focusing on the fundamentals, getting your players to take pride in the program, publicizing your program and the importance of working with players in the offseason.”
GCHS had an unimpressive facility which mimicked the success of the tennis program – only four courts rather than six needed for a proper match, rusty fencing, worn netting and terrible cracking in the playing surface with weeds and grass growing up through them. Before Clark arrived, the girls had never posted a winning record and never won a conference championship.
“These were the only courts in the entire impoverished, rural eastern North Carolina county with no private country club,” Clark said.
The Lady Rams tennis program were perennial basement dwellers. They weren’t winning, and persuading enough students to participate was sometimes an issue. And in 1988, after yet another losing season, the school struggled to even get someone to take the coaching position until Mew hired Clark.
RISE TO PROMINENCE
Clark’s coaching career got off to an inauspicious start. The Rams lost 32 consecutive matches.
Such a losing streak would have been the end for many coaches, but not Clark.
“I really liked the kids on my teams,” said Clark, whose second boys team had a great year in the spring of 1990. “After their success, I thought in the back of my mind the girls would get there too, eventually. Quitting is not in my nature either.”
The boys program began to turn around when Clark picked up some young players his first two years who loved the game and were willing to work in the offseason.
The girls program had made steady progress when, in 1993, a group of six freshmen came along and decided they would put in the offseason work.
And so, the trajectory of Greene Central tennis changed forever.
Clark said, “Building a successful program was a slow but steady process. It started with a focus on the fundamentals. I spent a lot of time at practice working on serving, ground strokes, volleying and doubles play.”
The Rams also focused on conditioning more and more over the years.
Clark also picked up extensive knowledge from other successful programs. He credited Luke Vail (C.B. Aycock), Lee West (Roanoke Rapids), Ruth Agee (Williamston) and Barry Nethercutt (Rocky Mount) for their assistance.
In addition, Greene Central started playing better competition outside of its area which helped players see what better programs looked like.
“This also helped me to continue to learn from some of the state’s best coaches like Gil Bowman (Terry Sanford), Steve Spivey (Broughton), Lindsey Linker (East Chapel Hill) and Nick Walker (Chapel Hill),” Clark said.
After six seasons and a 27-86 record under Clark, the Lady Rams finally broke through in 1994 by going 17-3 and winning their first conference championship.
Success was commonplace from 1994-2013 for both squads.
Clark’s girls teams compiled a record of 410-100 in that span and won 20 consecutive league regular-season titles and 20 straight conference tournament titles. They made 11 trips to the Class 2A dual team state finals between 1998-2012 (tying with Salisbury for the most), eight straight appearances in the state finals, 14 trips to the final four and won state championships in 2005 and 2007.
The Rams are one of only two high schools east of Raleigh (Roanoke Rapids being the other) that has won state dual team championships.
Clark captured Eastern Plains Conference Coach of the Year honors 14 times, produced a state 2A singles champion in 2007 (Puja Patel) and a state doubles duo in 2003 (Allison Cobb and Amy Beaman).
Under his leadership, the Greene Central boys program went 167-53 from 1989-1998 and won six conference championships. Clark earned six EPC coach of the year distinctions in that span, won six EPC tourney championships and reached the state 2A dual team semifinals in 1997.
“I think the biggest key to our success over the years was a focus on consistent, conservative play in singles and an aggressive ‘get to the net’ strategy in doubles,” Clark said, reflecting on his career at GCHS.
Perhaps just as important as the Rams’ success over that span was the work Clark did behind the scenes to promote the sport.
He was a major factor in Greene County establishing a middle school tennis team – a highly unusual program at the middle school level in North Carolina – which would serve as a pipeline for developing talent.
In addition, Clark has been an active member of the tennis community in eastern North Carolina, as a founding member and only president of the North Carolina Tennis Coaches Association for 12 years.
Some of the other honors Clark has been recognized for during his tenure in eastern North Carolina include:
• 1998 Educational Merit Award (N.C. Tennis Association and Southern Tennis Association);
• 1999 N.C. Tennis Organization of the Year (Greene County Tennis Association);
• 2005 NCHSAA Homer Thompson Memorial Eight Who Make a Difference Award;
• 2006 NCTA Ron Lee High School Tennis Coach of the Year;
• 2011 NCHSAA Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award;
• USTA referee (1998-present)
• Advisor – Downeast Community Tennis Association (2000-2002);
• Advisor – Greene County Tennis Association (1997-2020);
• NCTA Board of Directors (2005-2012);
• Downeast Junior Team Tennis Local League Coordinator (2004-2020);
• USTA Tournament Director (1997-2020):
• Coached Snow Hill Aces 6.5 Mixed Doubles Adult Team to state championships (1999 and 2000);
• Maintained the website for the NCHSTCA (nchighschooltennis.webnode.com) since 2007.
Donald Clark retired from the public school system and has been coaching and teaching at Arendell Parrott Academy, a private school in Kinston, since 2013. A year later, his volleyball team went 14-5 and earned co-champions designation from the Coastal Conference – the first conference title since 1992.
Even though he is at another school, Clark has remained supportive of the GCHS tennis program. He recommended his successor, Tim Medlin, who has since gone on to continue the success with six consecutive conference championships for the girls beginning in 2014. After a some seasons, the Ram boys turned it around and won a conference title and held a No. 2 ranking in the state in 2019.
Perhaps Clark’s legacy is best displayed by the coach and talent he left behind.
Medlin says the streak of 26 consecutive conference titles for the girls is often talked about every Fall.
“None of them want to be a part of the team that doesn’t win a conference title,” he said. “Every team wants to keep it going.”
Nowadays, both Rams tennis teams practice and play at their lighted, 12-court facility near the school – complete with tournament desk, bathrooms, concessions stand, a storage garage filled with tennis balls, and oh yes – the state championship banners adorning the fences.
It is the house that Donald Clark built.