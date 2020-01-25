A rare day-night doubleheader in Minges Coliseum today will give fans plenty of opportunity to watch basketball.
It will be an all-American Athletic Conference pair of matchups, first with the ECU women looking to knock off No. 3 Connecticut in what would be a major upset. UConn has never lost an AAC game and is in its final year in the league.
Today’s 1 p.m. game is the only regular season meeting this year for the Pirates (3-15, 0-5 American) versus the Huskies.
At 6 p.m., the ECU men play against Tulane in a matchup of teams with matching 2-4 AAC records.
The Pirates are looking to stop a three-game losing streak, which includes a 65-49 loss to Tulsa in their last home game Jan. 15.
That loss also stopped ECU’s six-game win streak in Minges Coliseum. East Carolina is 7-3 on its home court this year.
Tulane also was defeated by Tulsa, 67-54, last Saturday when the Green Wave was out rebounded 39-27 and outscored 34-24 in points in the paint.
The Green Wave is 2-6 in its last eight outings.
Tulane (10-8, 2-4) at East Carolina (8-11, 2-4), 6 p.m.
How to watch: ESPNU.
Why to watch: With a win, East Carolina can even its all-time series versus Tulane. The Green Wave leads 14-13. This also will begin a stretch of the Pirates playing three out of four games at home. The lone road contest is Feb. 1 against Temple.
Matchup to watch: Rebounding will definitely be a key statistic. Tulane ranks last in the AAC in rebounding offense and rebound margin at minus-9.3 in margin. ECU is one spot ahead of the Wave, in 11th, at minus-5.2.