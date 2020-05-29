When she launched into her 10th book, local author Bethany Bradsher wanted to be as close to the action as humanly possible.
And when it comes to the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, the thrill of being close to the action is as big as it gets.
“We benefit when real life is dramatic,” Bradsher said during a recent phone interview about her Big Rock experience and her approach to her latest book. “The drama, the money — this thing is wild.”
The annual pursuit of a trophy blue marlin off the coast of Morehead City is not only the subject of Bradsher’s latest sports-related non-fiction release, but it is in part based on her first-hand 2018 experience on the water, in the tournament control room and at one of Morehead’s famous haunts where locals follow the action.
Her book, “The Big Rock: Inside the High Stakes Hunt for the Elusive Million-Dollar Marlin,” attempts to encapsulate the action, history, mystique and even controversy surrounding the week-long event, which is based on the notion that the next 1,000-pounder — and the even heftier payday that comes with it — could be out there for any one of the thousands who enter.
The book’s release is set for Wednesday, two days before the start of the Big Rock, which expects to go on as scheduled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bradsher, whose previous subjects have included everything from the Super Bowl to the Dixie Classic basketball tournament, former East Carolina baseball coach Keith LeClair and the Hardee’s restaurant chain, knew she faced a learning curve in terms of her expertise on the subject this time. She certainly knew of the Big Rock, but not how it worked or its history.
She went right to the sources, connecting first with some Greenville anglers who are Big Rock regulars. Soon enough, she was on the water herself.
“The bummer is I didn’t get to see a marlin caught,” Bradsher said of her time on one of the boats during a Big Rock warm-up session. “But I had so many questions, and they were so helpful and patient with me. How long does it take to get out there? What’s the radio chatter like? What’s the setup with the rods and the lines? I was embedded.”
Adding greatly to the experience was time spent with Big Rock director Crystal Hesmer during the actual tournament. Bradsher also spent time at Beach Bumz Pub & Pizzeria, where she said everyone in the restaurant knew immediately when a boat a couple of hours out at sea was hooked up on a fish, roughly how big it was and when they would be back to the docks for weigh-in.
“I got to know everybody,” Bradsher said, noting that she picked the perfect year to focus on the tournament, as there was no shortage of the aforementioned drama at the Big Rock scales in 2018. “The last day was just wild. Pandemonium. There were seven weigh-ins (meaning seven marlin brought to the scales). Last year, we didn’t go, and on the last day I got to thinking. I told my husband, ‘We need to go down there.’”
Her instincts were good. She witnessed another wow at the weigh-in station when a Maryland-based boat brought in a tournament-record 914-pound fish, an event Bradsher felt compelled to add to the book.
There were plenty of other Big Rock surprises for Bradsher.
“I think it was a shock just the percentage of boats that don’t catch a marlin all week,” she said, “and just the resources and the gas it takes to go all the way to the Gulf Stream every day and not catch anything. Your odds are not good.”
Bradsher said she hoped to capture two audiences — both the people already connected to the tournament or to fishing in general, and people she knew would be fascinated by the history, the people and the small town that make the Big Rock what it is.
“I wanted to make the marlin fishermen and the community proud, and also someone who wouldn’t be able to identify a marlin,” she said. “I spent a lot of time (with fishermen) saying, ‘I don’t want to offend you guys.’ I was asking a lot of dumb questions, but they helped me so much.
“The captains have a lot of camaraderie, and that’s pretty neat. There is some ugliness that’s been seen, but for the most part, it’s a community.”