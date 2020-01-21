After getting applicants that included some from out of state, J.H. Rose decided to stay in-house for its new football coach.
Will Bland, 36, an East Carolina football letterwinner at wide receiver from 2004-06 who has been working at Rose for 12 years and coaching the Rampants' wide receivers and defensive backs, was promoted to the Rampants' head coaching position Tuesday.
Rose athletics director Clay Medlin said in a statement that Bland's academic role at the school will remain the same. He replaces former Rampant coach Dave Wojtecki.
"It is an exciting time for (Bland) and has family, our student-athletes and and our football program," Medlin said. "We have the utmost confidence that coach Bland will lead this program in the right direction and help restore the excellence we expect from Rampant football."
Bland, a Havelock native who was JHR's JV coach the last eight years, began his coaching career at Farmville Central. He joined the Rampants in the fall of 2008.