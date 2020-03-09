East Carolina junior Alec Burleson was named the American Athletic Conference baseball player of the week Monday for Burleson's fourth-career weekly honor from the American.
He batted a conference-best .667 (10-for-15) with a home run, four RBIs and seven runs scored while the Pirates went 4-0 in beating Liberty in midweek action before a weekend sweep at Charlotte. Burleson collected at least one hit in all four games to extend his current hitting streak to seven games.
The Pirates (12-3), who moved up one spot to No. 24 in the Baseball America Top 25 and are not ranked by D1Baseball.com, will start left-hander Elijah Gill (0-1, 7.36 ERA) on a limited pitch count Tuesday night versus Elon (7-9) at Clark-LeClair Stadium. ECU also will travel to rival UNC Wilmington on Wednesday as part of its first five-game week of the year.