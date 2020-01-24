East Carolina baseball’s ideal plan for two-way preseason All-American Alec Burleson is for him to focus on playing left field and pitching mainly out of the bullpen, which could keep him fresh for the entirety of the season and thriving during the late-spring months.
Burleson, a junior who also has played regularly at first base for the Pirates, still needs game-like practice in his various roles, which is why he was a starting pitcher for ECU’s first preseason intrasqaud scrimmage Friday afternoon at sunny Clark-LeClair Stadium.
“I’m up there to get outs,” Burleson said of his approach to weekend scrimmages as a pitcher. “I always take it as a game situation. ... I ran by coach (Cliff) Godwin earlier and (assistant) coach (Jeff) Palumbo and told them that it’s an exciting day to be on the mound.”
Gavin Williams opposed Burleson as the other starting pitcher.
Burleson did not pitch during fall workouts, but Godwin did say the left-hander was ECU’s first pitcher to begin throwing after the fall.
“He is probably farther along, pitch count-wise, because he picked up a ball before anybody did and has thrown more bullpens than anyone else has,” the Pirates’ sixth-year head coach said. “I don’t worry about him, other than just him trying to do too much, but he knows what to do and has done it before. ... We would like to use him out of the bullpen, but (Jake) Kuchmaner isn’t throwing this weekend just with some soreness, so if Feb. 14 rolls around and Burleson has to start then you know I’m not scared to do that.”
Burleson went through his normal routine at the start of Friday’s practice, first taking batting practice and then working out some at first base and and lastly going to the bullpen to warm up his arm with Williams.
The Pirates will hold scrimmages all weekend and again for the next two weeks before hosting William & Mary Feb. 14-16.
Thomas Francisco and Zach Agnos were ECU’s two third basemen for infield drills early in practice. Ryder Giles and Nick Barber played shortstop.
There is fluidity in the outfield, including projected starter Bryson Worrell, who hit at the plate but did not play defense. Other outfielders also are dealing with minor issues.
“We’re actually pretty thin in the outfield right now from a health standpoint, but it’s nothing major,” Godwin said. “We’re trying not to push guys, but to have them ready for opening weekend. We do want to get the pitchers out here facing live hitters and our hitters facing live pitching and live defense, to make sure that we are fundamentally sound.”