East Carolina sophomore Jayden Gardner, who leads the American Athletic Conference in scoring at 19.7 points per game, said Monday the AAC basketball player of the year award is not a big focus of his as he and others are awaiting word on postseason honors and preparing for the conference tournament.
The award will be announced Wednesday by the league. The American tournament begins Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, including the No. 11 seed Pirates versus No. 6 Memphis tipping off around 10:30 p.m.
“I pour my heart out on the court every night, so if I get it, I get it, and if I don’t, I don’t,” Gardner said. “It’s just accolades at the end of the day.”
Here’s a closer look at leading AAC player of the year candidates:
Jayden Gardner, ECU
Case for: The Pirate standout has been the AAC’s No. 1 scorer all season and earned high praise from various opposing coaches throughout the year for his offensive abilities and unique style. He also is third in the American in rebounding at 9.2 per game. The Wake Forest native’s season-low for scoring is nine points versus Connecticut on Feb. 29, which was the only game this year he didn’t score in double figures.
Case against: The easy-to-see component working against Gardner is his team finished 11th in the league. This award typically goes to a player from a championship-contending team or at least in the top-half of the standings.
Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati
Case for: The senior is the American’s most accomplished player in terms of career accolades, having already won AAC player of the year and league tournament MVP last season, and he enjoyed another strong campaign for a Bearcat squad that shared the conference championship with Houston and Tulsa. A talented 6-foot-5 guard, Cumberland is one of the American’s elite scorers and also is second in the conference in assists at 4.9 per game. His conference-only statistics are better than his overall stats.
Case against: Cumberland missed a few games and ranks sixth in the league in scoring (15.5 per game), trailing Gardner along with Memphis’ Precious Achiuwa, Quinton Rose from Temple and others.
Precious Achiuwa, Memphis
Case for: Achiuwa is a high-quality defender and talented on both ends of the court as a likely one-season collegiate player who is slated for a first-round selection in the NBA draft. He is the American’s leading rebounder (10.8 per game) and one of two players averaging a double-double with a 15.8 scoring average.
Case against: The most talked-about Memphis player during the early part of the season was James Wiseman, who was suspended and officially left the Tigers in December to prepare for the NBA draft. Wiseman’s exit took off some of the luster surrounding the Tigers.
Tre Scott, Cincinnati
Case for: Scott’s impact as the season progressed is best displayed by him being the league’s leading rebounder in conference-only games. His overall scoring average is 11.4 points per game, but in AAC contests he produced at a rate of 13.2 points and 11.6 rebounds per outing.
Case against: If the award goes to a Cincinnati player, Cumberland is likely to be the pick. Scott’s 11.4 scoring average trails both Cumberland and another teammate in Keith Williams.