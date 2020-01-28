Defense, ball movement and three-point shooting were the difference for Ayden-Grifton against West Craven.
The Chargers defeated the Eagles, 73-55 in Vanceboro Tuesday, snapping an eight-game losing streak for John Moye’s team.
“It’s special,” he said. “This is a young team that’s taken their bumps throughout the season. A lot of my players have stepped up in their first season on varsity. We moved the ball, shot it great and rebounded well especially in the first half.”
After allowing a three to start the game, the Chargers went on a 14-2 run to take a nine point lead. Christian Shearouse hit a couple of buckets in that run to get it started.
“We had great communication,” the sophomore guard said after his 18-point performance. “We’ve been playing more as a team recently and we’re learning more as the season has gone on.”
Ayden-Grifton used the transition game and their defense to their advantage. Back-to-back three pointers from Quinton Mitchell put the Chargers up double digits.
“(West Craven) is a big team, so we had to rebound well,” he said. “We’ve been pushing ourselves to be better every day and we’re working together.”
Leading 23-9, the road team continued to stay hot in the second quarter. A-G started the period on a 9-1 run to make it 32-10 with 6:01 left until halftime.
However, West Craven chipped away at the deficit as the quarter went on, and the Eagles answered with a 12-2 run to cut the Chargers lead to 12 with 2:17 left in the second.
Six straight points from Shearouse put Ayden-Grifton back up by 18 before two straight Eagle layups. The Chargers took a 42-28 lead to the third quarter.
Ayden-Grifton built its lead up to as many as 16 in the third quarter, but West Craven continued to get a lot of looks at the rim. Nonetheless, the Chargers led 63-49 going into the final eight minutes.
When the Chargers needed buckets to keep their distance, Shearouse, Mitchell and Michael Honey made plays. The Eagles struggled to score in the fourth quarter thanks to some tough defense from Ayden-Grifton.
Mitchell finished with 28 to lead all scorers while Honey added 20. West Craven got 13 points each from Daiveon Leigh and C.J. Collins.
GIRLS’ GAME Ayden-Grifton 54 West Craven 35
After losing a tough game to Kinston last week, Ayden-Grifton got back in the win column on Tuesday.
The Chargers knocked off West Craven, 54-35 in Vanceboro for an important Eastern Carolina 2-A conference win.
“It always feels good to get a road win in conference,” Ayden-Grifton head coach Charles Kessel said. “We turned up our ball pressure and played the passing lanes well throughout the game.”
The Chargers ended the second period on a 19-3 run over the final 4:03 and led 37-17 going into the third quarter. They led by as many as 27 early in the second half.
By the fourth quarter, the lead was 30 with 4:46 left in the contest.
The Eagles went on a late run to close the game, but the damage was done by the Chargers.
“We got off to a rocky start” Chargers sophomore guard Niyah Williams said. “I think we started to move the ball around and that got us good shots.”
Boo Hardee led the way with 15 points while Williams added 12 and Kelly Tripp chipped in with nine.
Ayden-Grifton (6-11, 3-4) hosts J.H. Rose Wednesday.
The first quarter was evenly played, but the difference in the early going was the play of Cedaria Little. She had seven points in the first eight minutes and the Chargers led 13-8 after one.
West Craven (1-17, 0-7) started off strong in the second quarter, but was only able to cut the deficit to four in the first few minutes. Ayden-Grifton began to increase its lead as halftime approached.
Layups by Zy’kierah Andrews and Hardee put the Chargers up 22 four minutes into the quarter.
They forced turnover after turnover as they continued to have all the momentum.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL North Pitt 39 Nash Central 37
The Panthers chalked up their 12 victory of the season in a tight game against Nash.
NP (12-7, 3-2) was led by Ashanti Hines 20-point barrage, while Aquarius Pettaway chipped in seven in the win.
The Panthers will travel to SouthWest Edgecombe on Friday night.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL C.M. Eppes 36, Bethel 24
Eppes proved too strong for Bethel behind Shakira Howard’s team-high 11 points.
Bethel (6-5, 5-5) lost despite getting a game-high 13 point night from Kayden Howell.
Bethel is back on the court on Thursday against Farmville.