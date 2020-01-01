No. 24 Wichita State needed defensive stops during the final minute to hold off visiting and upset-minded East Carolina on Wednesday, extending ECU basketball's lengthy losing streak versus ranked opponents on an otherwise encouraging outing by the Pirates.
ECU lost 75-69, despite holding a brief one-point lead during the second half, in its first American Athletic Conference game of the season. The loss stopped a four-game win streak by the Pirates (6-8), who will play their next three games in Minges Coliseum.
Jayden Gardner scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebonds, but he didn't touch the ball during a critical possession. The Pirates called a timeout when trailing 70-67 with 1:16 remaining, then an errant pass by point guard Tremont Robinson-White into the post went to WSU's Morris Udeze for an unforced turnover.
Erik Stevenson made 1-of-2 free throws on the ensuing possession to help the Shockers (12-1) seal a much closer victory than the pregame betting line of 20 points.
"We made some ill-timed turnovers, both in the first half and the second half, and I thought we got a little sped up and took a few bad shots, but it wasn't lack of effort," Pirate coach Joe Dooley said during his postgame interview on the Pirate IMG Network. "We have to get some cohesion and where we are a little more patient offensively. I thought we played hard and I thought we competed."
A series of defensive stands early in the second half benefitted the Pirates, who rallied and took their first and only lead when Bitumba Baruti drove to the basket in transition and converted a contested layup for a 45-44 edge with 12:46 remaining.
ECU finished with a 36-33 rebounding advantage. Wichita was 16-of-29 from the free throw line, and the Pirates were 7-for-9.
"We played out of foul trouble, which was nice in the first half," Dooley said. "Jayden was spectacular. J.J. (Miles) gave us some good minutes, and I thought all the guys played hard."
East Carolina hasn't defeated a ranked team since beating Marquette in 2002.
Miles (2-of-7 from 3-point range) was a bright spot with 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half. Robinson-White scored 11 and had three rebounds and three assists, but also seven turnovers.
It was 55-53 WSU when the hosts produced a timely 8-0 surge to lead 63-53 with 7:12 left to play.
The Shockers were up 37-30 at halftime. They were called for four fouls during the first 20 minutes, and ECU had 11.
Wichita's 9-0 run to start the game began with Trey Wade, who was recruited by ECU but ultimately chose the Shockers, swishing a 3-pointer on the game's first possession. Jamarcus Burton then hit a 3 for the Shockers, who improved to 10-0 at home.
Gardner stopped Wichita's 9-0 run with a long jumper. His three-point play also made it 15-9 at the 14:40 mark, and the forward made a 3-pointer during the second half.
Four different Shockers scored in double figures, led by 17 from Stevenson.