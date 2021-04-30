East Carolina and Wichita State each recorded a seven-inning, mercy-rule victory Friday during a baseball doubleheader at Wichita.
Game 1 was a 10-0 blanking by the No. 10 Pirates, followed by WSU turning a tight contest into a 12-2 rout during the sixth and seventh innings.
ECU Game 2 starter Jake Kuchmaner went five-plus innings with three runs allowed on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk. It was 2-2 going into the sixth, when the Shockers scored twice in the bottom-half of the sixth and added eight more runs in the seventh to end the game.
Wichita (21-16, 9-8 American) finished with three home runs. Pirate reliever Cam Colmore faced four batters and did not record an out -- he was charged four runs on four hits -- and he was followed by Nick Logusch, who also faced four batters without an out and gave up four runs on three hits and a walk.
The opener was another dominant performance by Pirate ace Gavin Williams for Williams to improve to 6-0 thanks to his 6.0 scoreless innings and nine strikeouts with two walks. He yielded five hits.
A three-run third inning by ECU (29-8, 11-3) included a Thomas Francisco home run and Zach Agnos launching a homer to straightaway center field. It was an 8-0 Pirate lead during the fourth frame.
Agnos finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. He was 0-for-2 in Game 2, and Josh Moylan was the visitors' lone multi-hit player with a 2-for-3 outing.