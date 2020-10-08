South Florida’s depth chart for this week lists sophomore Jordan McCloud as the top quarterback to face East Carolina on Saturday night, but the full reality is not that simple.
USF (1-2) has used four quarterbacks through three games and had four players last week alone attempt a pass versus Cincinnati, including veteran receiver Randall St. Felix. He converted his lone attempt for 18 yards, but the Bearcats finished with five interceptions to help a 28-7 victory.
ECU head coach Mike Houston on Tuesday lauded McCloud, who was 12-of-21 for 137 yards and two INTs against Cincy, in his potential to lead the Bulls and for how steady his performance was a year ago to beat the Pirates. USF coach Jeff Scott, a former offensive coordinator at Clemson, said later Tuesday his team’s quarterback situation is “still in evaluation” during practices throughout the week, but he also hinted at leaning on the best passer. That might mean a shift to North Carolina transfer Cade Fortin and his arm strength.
Pirate defensive coordinator Blake Harrell didn’t offer a definitive prediction after Wednesday’s practice.
“We may see them all, who knows?” he said. “We’re prepared for all of them and we’ll be ready to go.”
McCloud started the Bulls’ first two games under Scott. The most recent starter was 6-foot-5, 198-pound freshman Katravis Marsh, who completed 6-of-13 passes for 39 yards and three interceptions versus Cincinnati. Fortin, a sophomore and the biggest signal-caller at 6-3, 222, was 2-for-6 for 14 yards.
“(Marsh) is an extremely talented young athlete, but he’s a true freshman,” Houston said. “He looked like a true freshman. He’s really talented, but it’s no different than any other kid in that situation. He just hasn’t seen everything that he is going to see on a down-after-down deal, and he struggled a little bit. They played (Fortin) and he did some OK things, so it looks like he’s a guy who truly knows how to operate the offense with a good arm.”
South Florida’s other QB option is Noah Johnson, who is 7-for-16 with 85 yards in two games for the Bulls as a graduate transfer from Alcorn State.
McCloud has the most passing attempts (51) for USF this year — Marsh is second with 21 — and the lone touchdown, a 10-yarder to 6-4 wideout DeVontre Dukes as part of a 27-6 win over The Citadel. McCloud also could find comfort from late in his redshirt freshman campaign when he threw two TDs without an interception in the Bulls’ 45-20 victory at ECU.
A bright spot for ECU (0-2) in its 49-29 loss at Georgia State last week was some opportunistic defensive play, led by an interception each by Warren Saba and Ja’Quan McMillian. Saba returned his INT 28 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 Pirate lead. Linebacker Xavier Smith had eight tackles, a pass breakup and fumble recovery.
“We’ve played well at times, but at times we can’t get over the last play and can’t handle adversity,” Harrell said. “It’s something we continue to talk about and keep working on. ... You want your kids getting there consistently and playing the next play and things like that. It’s still about the next play. If something good happens, play the next play, and if something bad happens, play the next play.”