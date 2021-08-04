East Carolina’s first preseason practice of a new football season Wednesday featured a blend of holding some eager players back while trying to hustle others along from station to station and drill to drill.
Coach Mike Houston pointed out the Pirates have the full allotment of 85 scholarships players, which is more than in each of his previous two seasons when guiding ECU to combined 7-14 record. Practice lasted about two hours, filled with fresh energy and enthusiasm and some time for assistant coaches to introduce and stress new concepts to newcomers.
“It’s a mixed bag,” said Houston, who added the Pirates had about 72 scholarship players for the 2019 season. “I’m worried about (third-year sophomore safety and former running back) Demetrius Mauney tackling somebody on Day 1, but we didn’t have anything too bad. You have those guys, and then maybe a younger guy who is not real sure of himself yet and you have to try to speed them up. It’s common Day 1 stuff, today, and they’ll kind of fall into a rhythm here in the next couple of days. I’d rather be pulling them back than trying to speed them up, especially with the older guys.”
Pirate junior starting quarterback Holton Ahlers has talented running backs Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris joined by receivers C.J. Johnson, Tyler Snead, Audie Omotosho and some new tight ends for a solid core of playmakers. The opening first-team offensive line was anchored by interior players Nishad Strother, Avery Jones and Sean Bailey.
But depth is as important now as anything with four weeks left until kickoff against Appalachian State.
“You had really four offenses against four defense, with 1s and 2s going on each end of the field,” Houston said. “So every quarterback gets plenty of reps, every safety and every linemen gets plenty of reps. We just feel like with the depth we have, we have to practice that way during preseason camp. That kid that might be No. 4 on your depth chart right now may be the best one in the room, because he’s a young, new guy, but until you get him reps, there is now way to evaluate him.”
Houston also referenced how Harris was a rookie fourth-string running back to start the 2020 preseason. He worked his way to the starting spot by the fourth game and finished as ECU’s leading rusher with 624 yards (4.9 per carry).
“It doesn’t really matter where they are today, but it matters where they are when we get ready to play on Sept. 2,” Houston said.
Notable:
- Jones is a leading candidate to remain as the starting center. The first-team tackles to begin Wednesday were Bailey Malovic and Justin Chase. After missing spring practice, former starting center Fernando Frye returned to action and worked at guard.
- Defensive drills early in practice worked a lot of different personnel combinations and focused on pursuit, which included Gerard Stringer and D.J. Ford receiving praise for their angles and execution. Neither player was on last year’s active roster.
- Harris and Mitchell rotated plenty in the first-team backfield, as expected. Houston referenced sophomore Maceo Donald, freshman Joseph McKay and Marshall transfer G’Mone Wilson among those trying to emerge into the No. 3 running back spot.