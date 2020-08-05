American Athletic Conference football teams can play up to four nonconference games if they desire.
The league approved a model Wednesday sticking to its traditional eight-game conference schedule, plus each American team has the ability to play up to four nonconference games to equal a traditional 12-game regular season. East Carolina was set at two nonconference opponents when the AAC made its expected announcement Wednesday afternoon, and an update from ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert in conjunction stated a plan to play at least 10 total games.
ECU is scheduled for an Aug. 29 matchup against Marshall (Conference USA) at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to begin its season. The Pirates' next contest would be Sept. 24 versus UCF on a Thursday night in Greenville.
"We are going to keep our schedule at 10 games, while continuing to have discussions with other schools," Gilbert wrote on ecupirates.com. "We have talked with Marshall about the possibility of moving our season-opener on Aug. 29 to a date in early or mid-September, and those discussions will continue. Due to the pandemic, our department is working with a very limited staff – most working remotely. We want to ensure we have a facility prepared to host a football game if fans are allowed in attendance."
American play can begin Sept. 19. There are no East and West divisions this year.
The AAC's release also outlined flexibility with a conference championship game in December.
"Nonconference games may be played at the discretion of the individual schools, with the understanding that the opponents will strictly adhere to protocols and standards for testing, pregame, in-game and postgame operations set by the American’s medical advisory group," the league release said. "Depending on the need to potentially reschedule regular-season games, the American championship will be played on either Dec. 5, 12 or 19 at the stadium of the regular-season champion. A decision regarding the date of the championship game will be made no earlier than Nov. 1."
Decisions by other leagues will prevent ECU from traveling to South Carolina on Sept. 12 and Norfolk State coming to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium the next week, as originally scheduled.
After the Pirates' games against Marshall and UCF, both at home, their first road trip would be to Atlanta to face Sun Belt member Georgia State on Oct. 3. Then ECU would travel to league foe South Florida on Oct. 10. ECU would play three out of four games on the road later in the year, going to Tulsa on Oct. 30, Cincinnati on Nov. 12 and Temple next on Nov. 21.
The American's decision came after all the Power Five conferences made their announcements, including that the Southeastern Conference will play league games only, beginning, Sept. 26, and the Atlantic Coast Conference decided on a 10-game conference schedule with one nonconference game.
The Sun Belt, a Group of Five league that includes Appalachian State, Georgia State and Georgia Southern, announced the same plan as the American of eight league contests with the option to play up to four nonconference games.
ECU SCHEDULE
Aug. 29 - Marshall
Sept. 24 - UCF
Oct. 3 - at Georgia State
Oct. 10 - at South Florida
Oct. 17 - Navy
Oct. 30 - at Tulsa
Nov. 7 - Tulane
Nov. 12 - at Cincinnati
Nov. 21 - at Temple
Nov. 28 - SMU