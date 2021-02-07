East Carolina athletics received a boost in viewership on the ESPN+ platform for ECU’s men’s basketball win Wednesday over No. 5 Houston, a signature moment for the Pirates as they plan to produce nearly 100 more streams this sports year.
The American Athletic Conference is very much connected to ESPN+, which costs $5.99 per month and also can be bundled with Hulu and Disney-Plus. Ryan Robinson, ECU’s executive associate athletics director for external operations, said Thursday the Pirates’ spring home games, including baseball, will be streamed either on ESPN+ or on ecupirates.com. The ecupirates.com streams will be scaled-down versions compared to an ESPN+ broadcast with hired TV announcers and more camera angles.
Balancing which games are streamed where will be part of the day-to-day planning in the upcoming weeks and months.
“Having the ability to watch their kids compete and our fans watch our student-athletes compete is extremely important, and it is a large task this spring with the amount of sports we’ll have going on,” Robinson said. “We still have basketball games (overlapping) with baseball and volleyball, and basketball always is going to take precedent (per an AAC mandate). ... I wish I could sit here today with every game that is going to be on ESPN+, but it’s very fluid. It really is, because if something gets canceled, and we understand people are very interested in baseball, but I think it’s very important with our student-athletes that we have exposure in volleyball and softball and soccer.
“We’re trying to do a lot. We really are. ... We’ll put on each individual team’s schedule whether it’s ESPN+ or ecupirates.com and they can go to that, but it is going to change. There are days where a soccer game might get canceled and the first thing (ECU associate AD for video services) Greg (Pierce) is going to do is see what other game we have going on to do ESPN+ for that game.”
Most of the Pirate basketball contests this season have been on ESPN+.
“We’re getting better with it every day and (Wednesday) night was really cool, because we had a lot of people tuned in to our broadcast,” said Robinson, who lauded Pierce for leading ECU’s push to ESPN+. “They were watching it. That makes me pretty happy.”
ECU and South Florida were both 3-0 in the American and tied for first in the league women’s basketball standings on Jan. 2 for their game in Tampa, Fla., on ESPN+, a matchup that in past years had a slim-to-none shot at being a national broadcast.
Baseball season begins Feb. 19. Softball starts Saturday at Furman and Friday is the Pirates’ first non-basketball ESPN+ production scheduled with women’s lacrosse hosting Furman at 3 p.m.
“We know there has been cord-cutting and we don’t know if it’s finally going to stop or slow down, and it has slowed down, but this is the future,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco, a former CBS Sports and ESPN executive, said during a recent phone interview of people trending away from traditional cable packages. “It was a big component of our new media deal. There’s no questions about it.”
ECU women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill and Pirate baseball coach Cliff Godwin, an ECU alum and Snow Hill native, both said they appreciate the national exposure associated with the streaming platform and how that can help them and their coaching staffs while recruiting out-of-state prospects.
The AAC’s extension with ESPN was announced in March 2019 to run through 2031-32. Individual schools get ESPN linear and ESPN+ opportunities and a bigger revenue distribution payout compared to the previous media rights deal.
“It’s a one-stop shop,” Godwin said. “Anybody in the country who has ESPN+, it’s right there, and if it’s East Carolina versus N.C. State or whoever, they just click on it and, boom, there’s the game. I think convenience is a big deal for people, and I think it will just continue to promote our game. This is me talking without doing a ton of research on it, but I just keep going back to the ESPN platform, and when I pull it up on my smart TV and click on the ESPN app, I see all the games and can scroll through.
“Now, East Carolina is going to be up there. I think that’s a big deal, and I think it’s a big deal for any program to be able to say that we are going to be in California or New York or Florida and be able to click on it and watch the East Carolina game.”
Aresco added the AAC is not alone in linking with ESPN+.
“It also has been a pretty significant part of the Big 12 deal and also to the recently announced deal with SEC, so it’s not just us,” he said. “It’s major conferences, like us, that are are embracing this. The feedback has been the productions are excellent. The Olympic sports will get much higher-level productions than they got before in baseball, volleyball, soccer, softball, lacrosse and so forth.
“The point is, anybody who wants to watch a particular game or event, if you subscribe, and I think it’s a very reasonable price, can watch the games. If you had a game on a cable network (previously) and was only in half the country and it wasn’t in your area, then you were out of luck.”
Attendance for Pirate basketball in Minges Coliseum has been limited to sparse guests, including for the Pirates’ 82-73 win Wednesday night for their first-ever triumph over a top-five opponent. ECU spring sports, including baseball at Clark-LeClair Stadium, will start their seasons with tickets allotted only to two family members per each competing student-athlete and coach.
“Especially in a year like this during a pandemic when we can’t have fans, (streaming) allows people to still tune in and watch us, and it’s great exposure for our league,” McNeill said. “This is a tough league and better than people realize. ... People can really see what the American is all about, so I think it’s great.”
Robinson said meetings with Pierce and with coaches have helped to at least prepare for potential flexible schedules.
“I’m fired up because if you like Pirate athletics, you are going to be able to throw on ESPN+ about every night and there’s going to be an ECU athletics competition going on,” he said. “This year is just different. You could come over to our complex one day and football is practicing for spring practice and we could have a baseball game, a basketball game going on or volleyball, and softball and lacrosse. Every school is going to deal with that, and that is why we are fortunate we have a great staff and they understand what we are getting ready to embark on.”