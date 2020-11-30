After throwing four touchdown passes against SMU on Saturday, which all came in the first half, East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers was named the American Athletic Conference football offensive player of the week Monday.
Ahlers finished the Pirates' 52-38 victory 20-of-29 passing for 298 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. His combined stats from the SMU win with last year's loss to the Mustangs were: 52-of-71 passing, 796 yards, 10 TDs, 0 INTs.
The AAC also included ECU's Ja'Quan McMillian, a cornerback who had five solo tackles and two interceptions in the game, on the league honor roll. Both of McMillian's picks came during the final 4 minutes.
"The (season-ending victory) means a lot," Ahlers said Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. "All year, this is kind of what we expect our offense to be. Obviously we had a couple letdowns in the season, but it was good to end it right."
Ahlers has 7,093 pass yards and 1,060 rush yards for his career, spanning three seasons. McMillian, a sophomore, finished this year as the Pirates' leader with four INTs, and he was fifth with 33 total tackles.