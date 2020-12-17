East Carolina’s women’s basketball team won in the final minute at SMU on Wednesday, thanks to a clutch 3-pointer by Sierra DaCosta, before the men’s game saw SMU pull away from the Pirates, 70-55.
The ECU women won 50-46. The go-ahead play happened when Lashonda Monk threw a baseline pass to Synia Johnson, who quickly sent the ball over to DaCosta to make a 3 for a 47-46 lead with 13.3 seconds remaining.
The doubleheader served as the American Athletic Conference opener for all four teams.
ECU’s men (5-1, 0-1) trailed 30-28 at halftime. SMU (5-0, 1-0), which got 11 points and 10 rebounds from Feron Hunt and 17 points and six assists from Kendric Davis, opened the second half on a 17-6 run over nearly nine minutes to take control.
Pirate star Jayden Gardner left the game favoring his back at the 5:03 mark in the second half and did not return. He scored 13 points with four rebounds, and Bitumba Baruti added 11 points.
ECU had a run of 10 consecutive missed shots during a key sequence early in the second half.
“I think our defense for the most part was good,” coach Joe Dooley said during his postgame interview on the Pirate IMG Network. “We did give up some easy ones, but if we hit a couple more shots, take better shots and don’t turn it over, then second-chance points and points off turnovers aren’t as big of a factor. And shooting 33 percent in the second half at a really good team like SMU, you’re not going to win the game.”
DaCosta scored seven points in 34 minutes off the bench in the victory by the ECU women (3-3, 1-0). The visitors outscored SMU (0-5, 0-1) 17-4 in the fourth quarter and held the Mustangs scoreless during the final 4:29, avenging a season-series sweep by SMU in 2019-20.
Post player Tiara Chambers also stepped up with 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.
“Resiliency – that’s all I can say about my team,” Pirate coach Kim McNeill said in a release. “We never hung our heads. We kept fighting. ... I kept preaching defend and rebound. Those things allowed us to get out in transition and score some easy baskets.”