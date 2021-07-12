Hard-throwing pitcher Gavin Williams became the second-highest Major League Baseball draft selection in East Carolina history when the Cleveland Indians picked him in the No. 23 slot Sunday night, which is accompanied with an expected signing bonus of nearly $3 million.
Williams was a first-team All-American this year in his first and only full season as a weekend starter. His consistency during Friday outings solidified him as a first-round talent, which was referenced on ESPN before and after the Indians picked the 6-foot-6 Fayetteville native.
The slot value for the No. 23 pick is $2,926,800.
"It's been awesome and I'm so proud of him for a guy who could have signed for close to $1 million out of high school and now he's at least doubling that after coming to East Carolina and getting better," Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said Monday morning. "I think he can be a real dude in Major League Baseball. He has to continue to work, but that's been pretty special for a guy who bet on himself."
Second baseman Connor Norby was selected with the No. 41 overall pick to the Baltimore Orioles in the second round.
ECU played at Vanderbilt, led by star pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, during the NCAA super regional round.
Leiter was the No. 2 pick to the Texas Rangers, whose Low-A affiliate is the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston. Rocker went 10th to the New York Mets.
Game 1 of the ECU-Vanderbilt super regional featured Williams striking out 13 batters with two runs allowed in 7.1 innings thanks to a sharp curveball and fastball in the high-90s mph. Rocker, the 2019 College World Series most outstanding player, threw 7.2 scoreless innings with 11 Ks.
"Gavin Williams going toe-to-toe with Kumar Rocker probably made himself more money than anybody in the month of June in a super regional," ESPN's Chris Burke said on the draft broadcast. "Regardless of what you think of his history, the ceiling is as high as just about any right-hander in this draft."
The Commodores won 2-0 over Williams and the Pirates, and then 4-1 to eliminate ECU from the NCAA tournament.
Williams finished with a 1.88 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 81.1 innings in his final collegiate season. He had a 4.56 ERA in 49.1 innings in 2019, then made only two appearances (3.0 scoreless innings) in 2020.
MLB.com ranked him as the No. 31 prospect for this draft. Norby was No. 58.
Norby led the nation with 102 hits. Slot value for the 41st pick was listed as $1.81 million.
"He has some power and some sneaky speed that he knows how to use on the bases," analyst Jim Callis said on MLB's Day 2 draft broadcast of Norby, who went to East Forsyth High School before signing with the Pirates and making only two starts as a freshman with a .194 batting average his rookie campaign. "I think he has an average arm with average quickness, so he probably stays at second (base), but he can really, really hit."
Norby's hit .403 in 2020, which he followed with a .415 average this year and 15 home runs.
Pirate pitcher Jeff Hoffman was the No. 9 pick of the 2014 draft. He is 3-4 this season with the Cincinnati Reds in 10 starts and a 4.61 ERA.