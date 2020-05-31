Jake Agnos oozed upperclassman confidence, plus anger, as he took the pitcher’s mound against rival N.C. State during the NCAA Greenville Regional a year ago.
ECU already had 43 wins for the season and entered the regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium favored over No. 2 seed NCSU, 3-seed Campbell and No. 4 Quinnipiac. But it was little-known Quinnipiac from Hamden, Conn., that pulled the shocker of the regional with an opening-round upset of the Pirates, and Campbell defeated the Wolfpack to set up an ECU-versus-N.C. State elimination game.
When Agnos started for the Pirates, it did not match the scenario so many fans envisioned of a Day 2 semifinal showdown between the Pirates and ‘Pack. This was win or go home.
ECU won 9-2 behind Agnos, who pitched into the ninth inning and allowed four hits with four walks and nine strikeouts, to start the Pirates’ improbable and emotional run of four wins in two days to take the regional championship.
“There was a lot of anger from the night before, but I knew there was nothing we could do about it,” Agnos said of ECU’s response to a 5-4 loss to Quinnipiac. “After digesting it, I was thinking if we take care of N.C. State, that knocks them out. Quinnipiac we could handle for two games, and Campbell is a team we knew pretty well and I was pretty confident that we could beat them. ... I just remember taking that anger and kind of channeling it to take it out on N.C. State.”
Pirate coach Cliff Godwin was consistent that Agnos was pitching ECU’s second game, regardless of the specifics. The junior left-hander improved his season record to 11-2 in beating the Wolfpack and was selected two days later by the New York Yankees in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball draft.
Teammate and best friend Bryant Packard going in the fifth round to Detroit gave East Carolina two picks in the top-five rounds of the same draft for the first time in school history.
“You really got the matchup that you were planning on, it just was in an elimination game,” Godwin said of choosing to start Jake Kuchmaner against Quinnipiac and saving Agnos for State. “We needed that from Jake to be able to win that regional. For him to go that deep into the game against one of the best offenses in the country in front of packed house and back against the wall, I don’t know if there has ever been a better pitching performance in a win-or-go-home situation in that kind of pressure moment in the history of ECU baseball.
“You think about the 2018 regional and he dominated (UNC Wilmington) before a weather delay. He pitched for Team USA in Cuba. The guy had pitched in some pretty big situations. Jake was prepared and it could have not worked out the right way, but it wouldn’t have been because Jake wasn’t prepared.”
Agnos’ mindset on that steamy June 2 afternoon was aided, in part, by his up-and-down sophomore season, especially its end. The lefty from Haymarket, Va., already had six strikeouts in 3.2 scoreless innings and ECU was beating UNCW 3-0 when inclement weather rolled into Greenville and the 2018 Greenville Regional was halted.
A 5 hour, 9 minute delay signaled the end to Agnos’ outing, and the Seahawks used a nine-run fifth inning to beat the host Pirates 9-7 in a late-night end to ECU’s season at its home venue.
“As a junior, I was definitely more comfortable and just knew what the atmosphere was going to be like for a regional and to prepare for anything,” Agnos said of the N.C. State game. “It was a really hot day that morning. I always wore a winter jacket just to get as sweaty as I could, but I was drenched in sweat already as I was sitting in the dugout and was like, ‘Man, it’s hot.’ I remember warming up and seeing the crowd and even an hour before the game, people were there and a lot of eyes on me, which just made me lock in even more. I just had a good feeling it was going to be a good day.”
ECU was hosting a regional in consecutive years for the first time.
It marked ECU’s only postseason win over the Wolfpack. The other two matchups were State victories in 1968 and 1990.
Agnos threw 127 pitches. He received an enthusiastic ovation from the purple-and-gold crowd accounting for most of the 4,670 fans in attendance.
Godwin waved his arms to urge fans to show full appreciation for Agnos’ performance.
The pitcher was spent in terms of his ability to throw any more pitches. Yet he had enough energy and awareness to soak in the moment.
“There’s a video I still have of walking off the mound in that ninth inning and he did kind of a panoramic of the stadium, and I didn’t realize there were that many people,” said Agnos, who struck out a school-record 145 batters in 102 innings for the season. “It’s really nice to have that, because I can always go back and watch it. I do it often, just to relive that moment and remember those feelings.”