An explosive day by the offense and a focus on special teams drills were highlights of the East Carolina football team's Friday practice under traditional August sunny skies.
Running back Keaton Mitchell and receiver C.J. Johnson were part of the big plays, but at the forefront for the offense was what coach Mike Houston described as a very sharp outing by veteran starting quarterback Holton Ahlers.
"He's made very few mistakes, and today in particular, I thought he was very sharp with his checks and I thought he was putting the ball where it's supposed to be," Houston said. "The No. 1 O-line today at the beginning of the team part had a really clean start, so that looked really good. ... (Ahlers) is good for our defense, but also I think it's a challenge for us to try to continually mix things up for him, because he is going to see a lot of different things thrown at him those first couple of weeks."
ECU's opening three-game slate is versus Appalachian State, South Carolina and Marshall. Ahlers, a Greenville native and left-hander, already has 25 career starts.
Johnson is part of a lead receiving trio that also includes Tyler Snead and Audie Omotosho. Other intriguing pass targets include slot receiver and sometimes rusher Jsi Hatfield and also former Oklahoma linebacker Ryan Jones. The 6-foot-2, 247-pound Jones transferred to ECU to play offense and is listed as a tight end, pairing especially with Shane Calhoun for a unique and athletic tight end tandem.
"He's worked very hard to learn the offense and has had minimal mental mistakes the first three days," Houston said of Jones. "I think he's competing much better than he did in the spring. He's competing in the run game and competing for balls down the field. He's still not perfect, but he's much improved from what we saw in the spring from him. He's a guy with a little bit of a different skill set I think we can do a lot of things with."
Friday's practice, which featured players in shoulder pads and shorts, ended with special teams work, including field goal work by Owen Daffer, Laith Marjan and Carson Smith. They are candidates to replace former multi-year starting kicker Jake Verity.
"The kicking competition is going to be important," Houston said. "We have three guys right now vying for the spot and all three of them have looked pretty good the first three days. It will be good when we get into next week to a full live rush."
Notable
- Snead and Malik Fleming worked as the main punt returners. Jonn Young received the first punt opportunity during one early-practice drill, and then he alternated with Luke Larsen.
- The Pirates will have two more practices before their first full-padded workout scheduled for Tuesday morning.