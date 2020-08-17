The only interception during East Carolina football’s latest scrimmage was thrown by Holton Ahlers, but even on that play there was a positive.
“He knew as soon as he let it out of his hand,” coach Mike Houston said of the ball that was snagged by safety Shawn Dourseau late in a scrimmage that was played out mostly by first- and second-team personnel at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
The rest of Ahlers’ day included 16 straight completions, two touchdown passes to C.J. Johnson (38 and 12 yards) and another to Tyler Snead. The left-hander completed 17-of-20 passes on a big-play Friday that also included freshman running back Keaton Mitchell scoring on a 94-yard outside run.
“The first five or six possessions, he was on it,” Houston said of Ahlers, who is entering his junior season already with 15 career starts. “He was a drastic improvement (from the first scrimmage) and I thought Mason (Garcia) showed improvement and got a lot more work. (Ryan) Stubblefield got a good bit of work, and the one kid we haven’t talked about a ton is Taji Hudson. He is very, very raw, but a couple times under pressure he pulls the ball down and takes off and he is a dynamic athlete. We’re really excited he’s part of our program.”
Houston said the running ability of all the QBs, including Ahlers, led to only one sack by the defense. That was a bright spot for the offense, which committed seven turnovers in the scrimmage a week earlier.
“A couple of the big plays were on busted coverages, so obviously you can’t have that and you have to protect against the deep ball,” Houston said. “Part of that is Holton and C.J. had a huge play on a scramble drill kind of deal, which is something we work offensively and we’re pretty good at it. But it’s a great teaching clip for those defensive kids of how to play a quarterback when he gets out of the pocket. There was some good and some bad (in the secondary).”
Johnson and Ahlers both went to D.H. Conley High School, and Johnson is coming off a team-best 908 receiving yards last year as a freshman.
The first-team unit ran about 40 plays.
The run game was charged by Arkansas transfer Chase Hayden, Mitchell and Darius Pinnix. Houston said Mitchell’s speed was evident.
“He showed today exactly what we knew coming in — if he gets to the second level, they’re going to have a hard time catching his speed,” Houston said of the 5-foot-9, 181-pound rookie from McDonough, Ga.