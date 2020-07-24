The Wuerffel Trophy watch list for this college football season included East Carolina starting quarterback Holton Ahlers.
Ahlers, a junior and D.H. Conley High School graduate, is entering his second season as the Pirates' full-time starter. He ranked ninth in total offense (3,746 yards) in the country last year, and already has surpassed the 5,000-yard passing mark in 22 career contests, which includes 15 starts.
The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "college football's premier award for community service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
In the classroom, Ahlers is a four-time ECU athletics director honor roll and two-time American Athletic Conference all-academic selection majoring in communications. The left-hander owns one 500-yard, four 400-yard and eight 300-yard passing outings in his two years.
The versatile Snead
East Carolina sophomore receiver and return specialist Tyler Snead was one of 47 players named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list. The award is presented annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in major college football.
Snead, a Raleigh native listed at 5-foot-7 and 167 pounds, led ECU a year ago with 66 receptions. A total of 516 return yards helped him finish his redshirt freshman campaign with 1,302 all-purpose yards.
Highlighting his season was a 19-catch, 240-yard performance at SMU that included three touchdowns. His lone special teams touchdown was against South Florida with a 100-yard return on the opening kickoff.