Holton Ahlers practiced Saturday for East Carolina's football team and was listed Monday as the starting quarterback ahead of a Friday night game at surging Tulsa.
ECU was without Ahlers and running backs Darius Pinnix and Demetrius Mauney on offense, plus defensive players Damir Faison and Tank Robinson, against Navy on Oct. 17 from COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Ahlers has since been cleared, but some uncertainty remains with the Pirate roster at the start of a new game week.
"We have most of them back, and we'll be without a few guys this Friday," coach Mike Houston said Monday when asked about the five players who missed the last game. "We're getting a lot of them back from quarantine and isolation and we're getting some of our guys who have been nicked up a little bit, we're getting a few more of those guys back as well. It's certainly good to have Holton back at practice. He practiced well on Saturday and looked very sharp. We're expecting to have a great week with him as far as preparation goes."
A bye last week combined with an upcoming Friday game meant the Pirates (1-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) ramped up their game-planning workouts, beginning Saturday, and they adjusted their normal Monday-Wednesday-Friday COVID testing protocol to Monday-Tuesday-Thursday.
Ahlers' streak of 15 straight starts was stopped versus Navy, which held on to win 27-23, with the ECU offense led by the freshman duo of QB Mason Garcia and running back Rahjai Harris.
Monday's depth chart had the Pirates' starting running back as Pinnix 'or' Harris 'or' Keaton Mitchell.
ECU's player with the most career starts is senior left tackle D'Ante Smith with 30. He has not been cleared for game action since suffering an injury in the season opener, but that could change by Friday night. ECU has missed Smith for most of the season and been without right tackle Noah Henderson for all four of its games.
"I think there's a chance you'll see D'Ante," Houston said of the matchup against Tulsa (2-1, 2-0 AAC), which ended the Pirates' 2019 campaign when it won 49-24 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Nov. 30. "He's progressing along well and is starting to practice a little bit more. Noah is probably still going to be a while."
Garcia did not have a touchdown pass or an interception in his lone start. His 63 rushing yards, which came on 15 carries and included a 3-yard outside TD and a long run of 23 yards, helped the Pirates finish with 268 rushing yards to barely trail Navy's 288.
Ahlers threw three touchdown passes the previous week at South Florida in a 44-24 victory. Harris had a 100-yard outing versus both USF and Navy in a major sign of optimism heading into the ECU bye week.
"Now that (Garcia) has played, he understands how fast things happen on the field on game day," Houston said. "For him, that experience is just so valuable. I've tried to get him, even while Holton is getting reps or playing, understanding the call, and here's what you're seeing defensively and just trying to see the same things Holton is seeing. Holton has a great grasp of our offense. We're still in a developmental stage with Mason, but certainly you saw some strengths of his on display against Navy that you could see us incorporate in as the season moves on."