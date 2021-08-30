A weekend practice at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is when East Carolina football quarterback Holton Ahlers' mindset ticked up to a higher level, putting him solely focused on the prospect of conquering Appalachian State in Charlotte on Thursday night.
"I'll say two nights ago when we practiced in the stadium," the Pirates' veteran starting QB said Monday during team media availability. "When we got in our stadium with our purple helmets on, you just kind of realized it's here. It's not camp anymore. It's not preseason. It's actually game week. It's great finally getting to that point where you are one heartbeat now."
ECU is an optimistic underdog against App. State, which went 9-3 last season as part of a 52-13 total record the last five years.
Behind Ahlers, a junior entering his third season as the team's full-starter, and talented lead running backs and receivers and with an energetic preseason camp complete, the Pirates are confident in their game plan versus the steady and experienced Mountaineers with their own set of lofty expectations. Improvements on the offensive and defensive lines for ECU, which finished 3-6 a season ago, could dictate whether or not the Pirates start 1-0 in head coach Mike Houston's third season in charge.
"It's just time to go find out what we are all about," offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. "The first game is not going to be the entire season, we have to keep reminding ourselves of that, but it sure is going to set the tempo for what the state of mind is going to be."
Houston began his Monday news conference lauding the energy during Sunday night's practice. ECU was scheduled to practice again Monday night for the final "heavy" workout of the week, and is slated to travel to Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.
The coach said an expected crowd of about 40,000 at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, will help create a traditional college football atmosphere that was lacking at so many venues a year ago. Between now and the 7:30 p.m. kickoff (ESPNU), ECU will be doing a lot of fine-tuning.
"There is still some work to be done, but it's a deal where now you are cleaning up execution and sharpening up some things in the kicking game," Houston said. "We're trying to get the kids as fresh as they can, so they are ready to go Thursday night. ... This is the most talented group that I've had since I got here, because it's all the guys from last year bigger, stronger and faster.
"I'm confident we are going to play well Thursday night. The thing is we have to go out and consistently play the brand of ball we have to play for four solid quarters. It's going to be a game that in order for us to win, we'll have to battle down the stretch."
Both East Carolina and ASU will be looking to establish its run game. A big part of preventing that for the Pirates is a projected starting linebacking quartet of Xavier Smith, Myles Berry, Bruce Bivens and Jireh Wilson.
The Mountaineers' offense will run through speedy, powerful and appropriately named starting RB Camerun Peoples, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior who finished 2020 with 1,124 rushing yards.
ECU's offense is looking to lean on receivers C.J. Johnson and Tyler Snead paired with the backfield duo of Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris. Monday's depth chart for ECU, which ended last season by beating Temple and then SMU, did not define a starting running back. As with other positions, there was an 'or' listed between Mitchell and Harris as the starter.
"We're pumped," said starting right guard Sean Bailey, a 6-6, 335-pound senior who stands as one of the team's most imposing players. "Coming off SMU, everyone had a really good feeling about it. They all were really excited to see what we can build on. We're all pumped to get out there and hit someone with a different jersey."