East Carolina athletes Ryan Davis (track and field) and Alec Burleson (baseball) earned All-America status for this year, according to separate announcements Tuesday.
It is the first-carer All-America honor for Davis, a throws specialist who was a senior and is set to return for one more season via the one-time waiver rule from the COVID-19 pandemic. He qualified for the NCAA indoor championships and entered the meet, which was canceled, ranked ninth in the country in the weight throw with a school-record mark of 22.20 meters.
He is the Pirates’ 34th All-American male in track and field and the first since Avion Jones earned first-team in the high jump in 2016. Selections this year did not include first-team, second-team or honorable mention distinction.
“Ryan is very deserving of this prestigious award,” ECU track and field coach Curt Kraft said in a release. “He has done an excellent job over the last many years of representing our program in a very positive manner. It’s also very exciting to know that Ryan will be with us next year competing for the Pirates once again.”
That future status of Burleson, who was a junior two-way standout this season for the Pirates, will likely depend on if he is selected in the June 10-11, five-round Major League Baseball draft. He was named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball for the second straight year by the organization and it was the sixth All-America honor of his career. He batted .375 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in the shortened season.
The left-hander also made four starts as a pitcher, posting a 2-1 record highlighted by a career-high eight scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in a 3-0 victory over Georgia Southern.
Burleson is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 137 draft prospect. Fellow ECU junior Gavin Williams, a hard-throwing righty, is 91st.