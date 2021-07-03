How East Carolina’s Sommer Knight watched the Olympics when she was a kid compared to the upcoming Tokyo Games, fresh off Knight earning NCAA first-team All-America status in the pole vault, is vastly different.
She already watched the U.S. track and field Olympic trials with a competitive eye, knowing she was not far from the mark to receive an invitation to those trials. When she was much younger, however, she wasn’t too serious about track and field.
“We always watched the Olympics and thought track and field was cool, but I never, ever thought it would be something I could do because I thought it was running and I didn’t want to do that,” Knight said during a recent phone interview.
Knight not only participates in the sport, but she has thrived in her craft as a record-breaker for the Pirates.
She completed her junior season with a third-place finish last month at the NCAA outdoor championships in Eugene, Ore. She cleared a lifetime-best and new school-record 4.35 meters to earn bronze.
Her celebration with ECU pole vault coach Brie Berkowitz, Pirate head coach Curt Kraft and later family members in Oregon provided the defining moment in a career that almost never materialized.
Knight’s background was in volleyball and gymnastics heading into her freshman year at Woodland (S.C.) High School. The gymnastics part led indirectly to her trying pole vault.
“I only started because our track coach came to me and said, ‘Hey, I heard you did gymnastics when you were little,’” Knight said. “We had a new coach who was helping to get pole vault on the team and they asked me to try, so I said OK, and that was it.”
Now, Knight is a collegiate All-American ready to watch the Tokyo Olympics with Americans and other athletes who are very similar to her.
“I like watching, just as a fan because it is cool to see people do well and make the team and then at the Olympics do well and medal,” she said. “But also, every time I watch a pole vault competition and see the end results, I look and see where I would have placed and I could have done this.”
The Olympics opening ceremony in Tokyo is scheduled for July 23.
Kraft said Knight’s determination and focus on her skills helped key her success this year.
“She is one of the hardest workers that I’ve ever known, in my entire coaching career,” Kraft said. “Sommer Knight was never a person that came up with any excuses, she did not let the pandemic get in her way of all the goals that were in front of her. She did a great job of representing this program as well as this university. Probably the most exciting part of this entire thing is that she has an entire year next year to come back with even bigger and better things.”
Knight has aspirations to potentially compete professionally. Regardless of what happens in the future for her in pole vault, she can claim a memorable experience completed at Oregon’s internationally acclaimed facility.
“It definitely exceeded my expectations,” she said. “It is the nicest track I could imagine. It’s the nicest track in the U.S. and everything is set up to be as convenient as it can for the athletes. The track also was brand new, so it was very fast and very bouncy. I think that really helped me, because when you’re at a really nice place like that, it just kind of helps me get in the zone a little more.
“I think it was all mental. With my body, I’ve been doing the same thing all year. ... I was just out there and having fun and that’s really what helped me succeed.”