After two close games and winning both of them, the East Carolina football team has turned to the start of American Athletic Conference play with a Saturday 3:30 p.m. matchup against Tulane at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
In wrapping up last Saturday’s 31-28 win over Charleston Southern, which finished with 34 first downs compared to 14 by the host Pirates, ECU coach Mike Houston said Tuesday the major positive is the Pirates (2-2) won. They overcame a 14-0 deficit thanks to 31 unanswered points during the second and third quarters. The Buccaneers rallied again in the fourth, finishing with statistical advantages that included 405 passing yards to 238 by ECU.
“I would rather win the close games than lose them, that’s for sure,” Houston said. “We’ve had our share of close losses in my first couple years here. It was great to get a good road win at Marshall (42-38, Sept. 18) and then a very tight, contested fourth quarter (versus Charleston Southern). If you’re looking for a positive from last Saturday night, it’s that we did not play well and I’m not happy with the way we performed, but we found a way to win the ball game. You are obviously in a lot better space than you would be if you lost that ball game.”
It did not take long for the Pirates to turn attention to Tulane, which won 38-21 at Dowdy-Ficklen a year ago and hasn’t lost to the Pirates since 2014. The Green Wave is 1-3 and also 0-0 in the American, having already played at Oklahoma (a 40-35 loss) and Ole Miss (61-21) in the nonconference in September.
“Don’t forget to celebrate a win, but obviously we didn’t win the way we wanted to,” ECU receiver Tyler Snead of the Charleston Southern game. “It’s just going out in practice and doing better and working harder this week. ... We just need to prepare better. I think we prepared well last week, but out there they came ready to play and we didn’t come as ready to play as them. So this week coming into Saturday we know we have to get it from the jump and be ready to go.”
Noah Henderson is ready to mostly man the ECU right tackle spot after Rob Vanderlaan left last game with an injury. His status remains unclear, Houston said Tuesday. Freshman Walt Stribling was listed in the new depth chart as the backup RT.
The Pirates’ line is blocking for the running back tandem of Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris. Mitchell had another long touchdown run last week, which went 74 yards, and he is averaging 88.0 rush yards per game. Harris, however, has not had as much burst with an average of 37.3 rushing per game.
“We’re splitting reps with them, so they are both getting pretty equal touches,” Houston said. “That is what we want, because we want them both fresh when they are in there. They both want to play better. Rahjai obviously wants to be more productive, but Keaton does also. That’s something that is a big stress for us this week. I don’t want them pushing to the point where it’s too much, so it’s a feel thing in the run game. ... We really need to continue to bring them along with that offensive line as far as seeing the cuts and making the cuts and being decisive. I think those are the big things.”
ECU has six rushing TDs this season, compared to eight by its opponents.
After consecutive wins, a major storyline for this week is the Pirates haven’t had a three-game win streak since 2014.
“It’s a big game for a lot of reasons,” Houston said. “Being 1-0 in the conference is what it would mean to win this ball game. We would be 3-2 on the season, but when you do look at the big picture, this would obviously be a big next step. You look over the span of the last 11 games, we’ve done some really good things. Over the span of the last six games, we are 4-2. You’re 2-2 to start this season. ... It’s a big ball game for us, but the biggest reason is because it’s the next one and it’s the conference opener and a home game against a good conference opponent. It would be a quality win.”