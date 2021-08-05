Only a couple of members of the East Carolina football team are not vaccinated, head coach Mike Houston said Wednesday, the same day the Pirates held their first preseason practice.
Houston and other coaches were asked about their team’s vaccination rate by media members as part of the American Athletic Conference’s virtual media day event that coincided with the Pirates’ start to their preseason.
“With basically 99 percent of our roster vaccinated, most of our players and our staff will not be tested,” Houston said. “We do have a couple of unvaccinated members of our program and they’ll be tested once a week leading up the opener (Sept. 2 versus Appalachian State in Charlotte), and then once we get to the opening week, we’ll be following AAC protocols, which is a PCR test 48 hours out.
“We are trying to continue to be cautious with students coming back to campus. We still want to protect our vaccinated guys even beyond that, so we’ll have some protocols in place as well.”
AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said the league’s medical advisory group will meet again next week to discuss the Delta variant and more details, but he said testing will likely differ for players who are vaccinated compared to not.
“The plan is to incentivize vaccinations, without question,” Aresco said.
The commissioner also said teams will likely face forfeits if COVID-19 protocols prevent them from playing a game.
“We will continue to test unvaccinated players, and those with COVID or in close contact will face contact tracing and quarantines, and that can potentially compromise a team’s ability to play, which obviously we don’t want,” he said. “We have decided we will not reschedule games this year. If a team cannot play because of COVID, it will be considered a forfeit. That is our current position, however, we continue to monitor the CDC guidance and will react accordingly.”
The first Wave
East Carolina’s first league opponent is Tulane, which was picked seventh in the AAC preseason media poll, on Oct. 2 in Greenville for homecoming.
The Pirates begin with all four of their nonconference opponents — App. State, South Carolina, Marshall and Charleston Southern — before hosting the Green Wave.
ECU and Tulane tied for eighth in the American a year ago. The ECU-Tulane matchup has been costly recently for the Pirates, who have lost three straight in the series and four of five games since 2012.
“We are going to play a lot of guys early, because this is by far the most depth I’ve ever had here at Tulane,” Wave sixth-year coach Willie Fritz said. “I feel good about us, two-deep wise. We’ll have to be smart as coaches to figure out playing time and who to roll in and who to roll out. Also, we’re going to have a lot competition for starting positions during preseason camp.
“You can go through spring ball, but it’s not playing a game. We’re going to do three live scrimmages, which is one more than I normally do, and then use those first couple games, as well, to kind of figure out who is going to be playing the majority of the snaps.”
Tulane opens against Oklahoma. It also plays at Ole Miss in September.
Fritz has new lead assistants in first-year offensive coordinator Chip Long and Chris Hampton set to coordinate his defense. Hampton returned to Tulane, where he used to mentor the team’s defensive backs, after a one-year stint as DBs coach for Duke.