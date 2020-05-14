East Carolina baseball player Alec Burleson was named to the CoSIDA academic all-district 3 first-team for the second straight season and following his third-team academic All-America nod from a year ago.
CoSIDA recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
Burleson was a junior this year and is a prospect for the five-round Major League Baseball draft to be held June 10-11. The business management major is a six-time ECU athletics director honor roll member and a two-time American Athletic Conference all-academic selection who sports a 3.93 cumulative GPA.
He is a two-way talent who he batted .375 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in his junior campaigned shortened by COVID-19. As a sophomore pitcher in 2019 he posted a 6-2 record, five saves and 3.28 ERA.
APR accolades
About a week before the full release of NCAA Division I academic progress rate scores, East Carolina's women's golf and women’s cross country teams received public recognition awards for their latest multi-year APRs that rank in the top 10 percent of all squads in their respective sport.
Each team earned a perfect score of 1,000 for the 2018-19 academic year. This recognition marked the fifth straight and sixth overall for the Pirate women's golf team.
ECU baseball, men’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s track also garnered perfect scores for 2018-19.
APR scores for all Division I teams will be released Tuesday. Teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason and can face penalties for continued low academic performance.