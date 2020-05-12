East Carolina’s football team secured its second transfer commitment in less than a week from a former Southeastern Conference player.
Reports surfaced Tuesday that running back Chase Hayden, who scored four touchdowns as a freshman in 2017 at Arkansas and had one more the next season but was limited to four games and 12 carries last year, is transferring to ECU. Appearing in only four games a season ago allowed him to redshirt.
The Memphis, Tenn., native is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining, like former Alabama cornerback Nigel Knott, who committed to the Pirates last Thursday. Hayden was listed on Arkansas’ official roster in 2019 as 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds.
“He’s the former Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball in Tennessee. Huge get for coach Mike Houston and ECU,” national college football writer Pete Thamel tweeted Tuesday morning.
In all, Hayden carried the ball 130 times for the Razorbacks for 616 yards to equal a career 4.73 yards per rush.
ECU hasn’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Tay Cooper finished with 1,193 yards in 2013. Freshman Demetrius Mauney was the Pirates’ top rusher a season ago with 446 yards and one touchdown, and sophomore quarterback Holton Ahlers had 359 yards and six TDs.
No clambake
As part of the fluidity and uncertainty surrounding college sports, especially football this fall, the American Athletic Conference recently announced it will not hold its annual summer football media days in person in Newport, R.I.
The event, which always features the release of the league preseason poll and a signature clambake for attendees, was scheduled for July 12-14. The AAC is planning instead for a virtual version at a date to be determined later.
Pirates lose Chillious
Raphael Chillious, who was hired in April of 2018 as the first member of head coach Joe Dooley’s basketball staff at East Carolina, is leaving ECU to return to a prep private school in Connecticut.
An ECU release Tuesday afternoon said Chillious was named director of basketball and prep basketball head coach at South Kent School in South Kent, Conn. He previously served as the school’s co-director of athletics and head basketball coach from 2003-2008, and led the early prep basketball teams to national rankings every year of his tenure.
“When God reveals his purpose for your life, you can ignore it, acknowledge him and do your own thing, or pursue it with every fiber of your being. I have chosen to do the latter and will be heading “Back To The Future,” Chillious said in a release.
He was a key recruiter for Dooley and served as the team’s associate head coach. The college coaching resume for the Mt. Zion, Md., native includes as a former assistant for the Connecticut Huskies.
“We appreciate everything that coach Chillious has done for our program these past two seasons,” Dooley said. “He’s been a valuable member of our coaching staff and we wish him and his family nothing but the best as they return to South Kent.”