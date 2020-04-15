Most of the seniors from this year’s East Carolina track and field roster are not going to use the special NCAA waiver to compete for one more season, which will immediately lessen what the ECU athletics department might have faced in extra scholarship costs.
The Pirates had a total of 17 seniors this spring in track and field, but only standout Ryan Davis for the men’s team and women D’Nia Freeman and Naomi Whitaker are planning to use the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes in spring sports who had this season cut short because of COVID-19.
ECU’s spring rosters featured a total of 39 seniors. Women’s track had the most with 11, followed by six for men’s track and six in softball.
Pirate athletics director Jon Gilbert estimated on April 2 that if all seniors return, it would equal an additional $350,000 in scholarship costs, but that actual number now should be significantly less than that projection.
They all had the option to come back and had individual decisions to make, which longtime Pirate track and field coach Curt Kraft confirmed Tuesday about his team during a phone interview, while adding that various factors went into the student-athletes’ decisions. Equivalency sports, like track and field, use partial scholarships that vary from athlete to athlete and do not regularly cover full costs like with players in head-count sports such as football and basketball.
Some of the seniors in track and field had already graduated academically and all of them had to weigh the amount of their scholarship money awarded versus what would remain for them to pay to attend school for another year.
“Some of these decisions were no-brainers,” Kraft said. “I went down that list and asked each of them individually, and had they all wanted to come back, that’s the beauty of our athletic department is they were figuring it out. ... Every situation was just different. Ryan Davis was excited and will be training all year long now basically for an outdoor season because he can help the men’s team be successful, and the two women were the same way and they wanted to help this team succeed and did not want to finish their senior year like this.”
One of the intriguing aspects that Kraft pointed out for all sports within the American Athletic Conference is the unknown about roster management, specifically seniors, at all other schools.
“Where this is really going to get interesting is we have three coming back, but with the other schools in our league, you don’t know what is happening there,”Kraft said. “You don’t know if this plays into a competitive disadvantage or a competitive advantage, but it’s going to play out in some sort of fashion.”
Coaches in spring sports have used phrases like whirlwind, hectic and unprecedented to describe this semester. On March 12, the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring sports championships. Davis and Kraft were in Albuquerque, N.M., for the NCAA indoor championship meet when that decision was announced.
Since then, uncertainty about fall sports and banter about possibilities, especially in football, has only heightened.
The NCAA announced on March 30 its waiver for an extra year of eligibility for all athletes in spring sports. At ECU, determining which seniors would do so has been a priority.
“One of the first conversations we had with Jon Gilbert on a conference call was to find out who wants to come back,” Kraft said. “This has kind of been laid out in phases, and the senior thing is now behind us and we’re working on what the schedule is going to look like next year and who is going to summer school and those things. (The seniors) needed to all hear from me, because I didn’t want to hear from another source or second-hand or third-hand, so there was some time and energy involved in trying to go through and put some time into figuring out who (is returning).”
Two aspects to new roster management rules are recruiting and playing time. With track and field athletes competing in meets as individuals while earning points for their team, Kraft said conventional playing time concerns shouldn’t be an issue.
“We’re an individual sport even though we are a team, so we don’t put three people in an outfield (like baseball or softball) or only five people in a golf lineup,” he said. “I think it is going to affect the team sports more than our sport. It affects us, to a degree, because we can only put so many people on a bus and take so many to our conference championship with a maximum number in those cases. ... But every single sport is impacted in a different way, whether it’s through a draft or seniors not wanting to come back or maybe a decision made by the coach where they didn’t want to bring the senior back, so there are a lot of moving parts to this thing.”