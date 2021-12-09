The East Carolina men’s basketball team is in the midst of a 10-day layoff for final exams. Pirates senior Vance Jackson said that the team will use the time away from the court wisely, as ECU has two more non-conference games before American Athletic Conference play begins at the end of the month.
“We don’t like losing,” the 6-foot-9 Arkansas transfer said. “I didn’t come here to lose, so we are going to try to figure out ways to get better without hurting our bodies and take advantage of that time.”
For Jackson, there isn’t much to dislike. The Pirates haven’t done much losing.
They opened the season with an 8-2 record and entered the break on a four-game win streak. ECU director of marketing and fans engagement Eric Ward said that student attendance at the games is up 56 percent from two years ago, with a season-high 1,113 in attendance for Tuesday’s win over N.C. A&T.
What those attending fans are seeing firsthand is an improved offense that is burying opponents with ball movement.
The latest example was the efficiency in how ECU’s halfcourt offense was running against the Aggies. Pirates coach Joe Dooley described the passing in the second half of the game as “spraying the ball around.”
And, really, the Pirates have been doing this for longer than just one half of a mid-week game.
They are 14th in the nation in total assists with 159 over 10 games, following play Tuesday. Sophomore guard Tristen Newton has accounted for 51 of those assists, and finds himself 16th in the country in total assists.
Newton is the team’s leading scorer and has led the Pirates in points in half of the team’s 10 games, including sharing top honors with Brandon Suggs in a win over Canisius when both scored 14 points.
Newton’s ability to create his own shot off the dribble makes him a threat to score from anywhere on the court — and he’s done just that. He has a 30-point game this season and came close again with 28 against Davidson.
“He has a knack to score,” Dooley said after a win over Coppin State.
Opposing coaches are noticing, too. The Pirates’ main ball-handler is being hounded by defenders with double-teams and traps, and that has changed how the Pirates score their points.
“Other coaches are going to take things away,” Dooley said after the win over N.C. A&T. “They were aggressive in ball screens with Tristen again.”
Teams are taking away ECU’s top scoring option, and it’s provided more opportunities for others to shoulder the scoring load. Yet, the added attention has also allowed Newton to use his court vision to guide the offense when he isn’t directly contributing a large volume of points.
Newton recorded an assist on six consecutive shots in Tuesday’s win. Against Old Dominion on Nov. 30, Newton assisted on six 3-pointers. In fact, seven of his eight assists came on 3s.
“I think what’s happening is, in those ball screen situations, they hedged the ball screen and Tristen found an open guy,” Dooley said. “There were two or three of them in the first half (Tuesday) where Tristen threw the ball from the top, right into a basket.”
It helps when the shooters are converting these opportunities, of course.
Tremont Robinson-White is making 44 percent (11-of-25) of his 3-pointers, J.J. Miles is shooting 40 percent (18-of-45) from deep, Jackson is at 37 percent (20-of-54) and Newton is shooting 38 percent (19-of-49).
While the act of making the shot seals the assist, there’s no doubt that the opportunities are plentiful.
The Pirates dished 19 assists on 22 made shots against ODU.
During the team’s recent four-game home stretch, the Pirates have collected 67 assists. In each of the past six games, they have assisted on more than half of their made shots. That only happened twice over the first four games.
Sharing the ball is a welcome feature for the offense, which at times can become stagnant. In a win over Gardner-Webb, ECU totaled just 11 assists which led to its fewest points total of the season (62).
As the offense comes together and the ball flows freely throughout the halfcourt, the Pirates will have fewer stretches of stagnant play. And even with all of that defensive attention, Newton still has some tricks to unveil.
Just ask Jackson, who’s seen his teammate’s ability up close.
“The passes he does in practice are crazy and I’m trying to see when he’s going to do it in a game,” Jackson said of Newton. “It will all be coming. More of his game is going to get exposed in a good way. You all haven’t seen nothing from Tristen yet. He still has a lot more in his bag.”
The Pirates are back on the court on Dec. 17 against Liberty in Charlotte as part of the Hall of Fame shootout.