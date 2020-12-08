East Carolina won only one basketball game Monday, 88-78 over UNC Wilmington in overtime, but it felt different for Pirate coach Joe Dooley.
“I almost felt like we were 2-1 today,” he said minutes after the comeback victory in Minges Coliseum. “You feel like you were going to win the game, then you’re looking like you’re going to lose the game because of what we did (in the second half), but then you come back and win. ... From a standpoint of not giving in, it would have been easy because we were up 15 and (later) down 10.”
ECU’s largest lead was actually 16 points, 51-35, during the final minute of the opening half. UNCW went on a 30-6 run after halftime for a 67-57 edge with 7:26 remaining in regulation.
In all, Jayden Gardner, J.J. Miles and the Pirates prevailed from there for a 4-0 record heading into a Thursday matchup against North Florida that will conclude a four-game homestand. ECU is 4-0 for only the fourth time in school history.
The win over UNCW (2-2) was accomplished thanks to scoring spurts by a variety of Pirates. Bitumba Baruti scored eight points in the second half and Gardner had 12 points in the second half and OT combined, highlighted by the first basket of the extra period as part of his eight overtime points.
It was Miles who sparked ECU in the opening half with 16 points and a 4-of-4 mark from 3-point range. He finished the game with a team-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field.
For all the scoring, there also was energetic defense by center Ludgy Debaut that was noticeable to Gardner as Gardner was benched for most of the first half with two early fouls. Debaut totaled four points, one rebound and two blocks in seven first-half minutes.
“It shows who is going to step up and who we can trust and who we can go to,” Gardner said. “J.J. had a big, big first half with hitting a bunch of 3s. Miles James came in and hit a big 3. Bitumba played great. Ludgy was out there playing his tail off and switching on guards. It was a whole team effort in the first half, which helps guys as we get into (American Athletic Conference) play.”
Baruti was second on the Pirates in scoring with 17 points, and he grabbed six rebounds with two steals for a breakout night. He made both of his 3-point attempts in the second half, the first to cut UNCW’s lead to 67-65, and the second was a swish for a 71-71 tie at the 1:33 mark that Dooley described as one of the most important shots of the game.
ECU finished 14-of-24 from the outside. The Seahawks were 7-for-22.
“We were very good for the first 20 minutes, then the start of the second half for 13 minutes were absolutely horrific,” Dooley said. “A lot of that is attributed to Wilmington’s great effort. They made some shots and got a lot of confidence and sort of put us on our heels. Then, I thought our guys did a nice job of kind of re-calibrating, when we were down 10, and did some nice things. We made some big plays and made some timely stops, so it was a good comeback win.”