GREENVILLE — There has always been some level of guessing associated with major college sports recruiting.
Some recruits don’t pan out as expected, while others exceed their expectations or rating tied to their prospect profile.
The effects of COVID-19 on recruiting have been most felt in travel restrictions and NCAA bans on in-person visits. It has created a different level of guessing and unpredictability.
“I can make this prediction very confidently that the (transfer) portal in the next two years is going to blow up,” East Carolina basketball coach Joe Dooley said of the current landscape of recruiting and commitments made without the full range of relationships and visits like in years past.
Coach Mack Brown and North Carolina football have used a slew of in-state commitments for their 2021 class, including Rocky Mount defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver and Charlotte quarterback Drake Maye, for a national splash and to move into the top-five in recruiting rankings ahead of teams such as Oregon, LSU, Michigan and Texas.
Emerging trends during the pandemic have been recruits committing to nearby colleges and college coaches using their local, regional and national connections to remotely gather as much information as possible on targets. For Dooley, that has meant not only his natural New Jersey ties as a West Orange, N.J., native, but stretching as far as California connections during research.
Both of ECU basketball’s incoming freshmen are out-of-state recruits. Three-star guard Noah Farrakhan went to three different high schools, including two in New Jersey, and his brother Monty Scott plays for fellow American Athletic Conference member Temple. He signed with the Pirates in April over DePaul, Penn State and others.
“It’s a weird deal when you tie together all the coaches and sort of backtrack, because he played at my high school his freshman year (St. Benedict’s Prep) and then transferred to IMG (Academy in Florida),” Dooley said. “Coach (Steve) Roccaforte has a good relationship with one of the coaches at IMG, and then Raphael (Chillous) and I had a good relationship with (coach) Chris Chavannes at The Patrick School (for Farrakhan’s final prep season). When you tie all of that together and I think he wanted to go to a place where he can make an immediate impact, and we think he can.”
Silver committed to UNC in March over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Georgia and Oregon. He is ranked as the No. 3 football player in North Carolina in the 247Sports 2021 composite rankings.
Clemson pledge and five-star running back Will Shipley is the top N.C. prospect for 2021. Of the next six in-state recruits who have made their verbal commitment, five are to the Tar Heels and the other Ohio State.
Two of the top three N.C. recruits for the 2020 class signed with Clemson, and the top-8 also included one each to Texas A&M and Ohio State.
East Carolina and second-year coach Mike Houston secured high-level recruits from South Carolina to highlight the Pirates’ 2020 class, including quarterback Mason Garcia and running back Rahjai Harris, and for 2021 already added potential pipelines in Maryland and Virginia. ECU commits Jacob Coleman and Troy Lewis both play at Matoaca (Va.) High School.
Dooley added that the balance of coaches using prior relationships combined with seeking local talent has come into focus even more this year. Football and basketball recruiting are similar in nature, but football annually requires larger classes.
“You obviously are always going to recruit in state, but I do think you also have to branch out,” he said. “A lot of times it’s a little deceptive also, because let’s say you want to recruit a point guard, but there’s not a point guard in the state that you think is good enough or that you can get.”
Winterville native Day’Ron Sharpe, a 6-foot-10 center, is bound for Chapel Hill as part of UNC’s star-studded basketball class for this season.
J.H. Rose rising junior Michael Allen is a college prospect in baseball and football. He already has football offers from a slew of in-state schools, including ECU, N.C. State, North Carolina and Duke, in addition to Tennessee, Wisconsin and South Carolina.