East Carolina and Marshall are ready to renew their football rivalry, which will always be tied to the tragic 1970 Marshall plane crash 51 years ago, and also has a history of thrilling overtime games.
They haven’t played since 2013 when they were both in Conference USA and Marshall rolled to a 59-28 victory. Prior to that was consecutive overtime contests, one win by each team, part of four matchups that went into OT in the 15-game series. ECU leads 10-5.
Saturday night in Huntington, W.Va., will serve as a third straight matchup for ECU as an underdog against a regional opponent after losing to Appalachian State and South Carolina. The Thundering Herd is 2-0 following routs of Navy and N.C. Central.
“They have a lot of history of winning there and a rabid fan base, much like ours,” Pirate coach Mike Houston said. “I think (ECU’s players) are motivated and I think they are very excited about this matchup for Saturday. ... I’ve said many times the kids handle losses better than our staff does and better than fans do. They bounce back quicker. As soon as you are around the kids, you feel better.
“They’ve had a positive attitude and they’ve been energetic. We had a hot practice (Wednesday) with temperatures in the 90s, but they came out with a lot of energy. They are excited to go play.”
East Carolina is 4-2 versus the Herd since a 26-7 loss in 2007 in Huntington.
While this year’s ECU’s offense has sputtered at times, most notably in not scoring a touchdown after holding a 14-0 lead with 11:53 until halftime versus the Gamecocks, the Thundering Herd has been impressive in both its run and pass schemes.
Channeling that balance the most in a 44-10 win over N.C. Central was running back Rasheen Ali, who caught nine passes for 55 yards and a touchdown and rushed eight times for 45 yards. The Herd posted a school-record 39 first downs.
“At the end of the day, we want to stop the run,” Pirate defensive coordinator Blake Harrell said. “If you don’t stop the run then you are on your heels all the time. Whether it’s Week 1, Week 2 or Week ... every week you’ll see that.”
Quarterback Grant Wells, a third-year freshman for MU, had career-highs each in pass attempts (48), completions (34) and yards (344) in the last game.
Pirate QB Holton Ahlers, on the other hand, is coming off one of the least effective outings of his career, totaling 77 passing yards against a South Carolina defense that limited ECU to 263 total yards.
“There is no magic solution to it, but I have tried to be more positive,” offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “You can push them in practice, but practice to them is never as important as the game. ... As a whole coaching staff, we’ve tried to over-emphasis the end results. Coach (Houston) has had a lot of talks and a lot of quotes this week and they’ve all kind of been on that same theme, then we’ve tried to echo to just worry about the process and one play at a time.”