Up-and-down performances in preseason football camp pushed to the forefront for East Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday.
Third-year coach Mike Houston described Wednesday as a physical, great workout. Players were in shorts Thursday, after consecutive days in full pads, and Houston was not as pleased after the lighter practice focused on execution.
"We have to do a better job as the coaching staff, because we have to help them through this," Houston said. "Then, they have to have some kind of ownership themselves. We talked after practice that I could just line them up and run them after practice and I can do that, but that kind of defeats the purpose of what I was trying to accomplish today. There has to be some ownership, or we just can't do this and we'll just stay in full pads the whole way through. ... We have to work together."
ECU is moving toward its first preseason scrimmage set for Saturday.
That is when first-team players will work with quarterback Holton Ahlers on timing, and Houston also said he wants to see a younger QB step up to make the No. 2 QB situation more clear.
Houston also was asked about the progression by Jeremy Lewis, a South Central High School product and former tight end who is battling with Chad Stephens and others at outside linebacker opposite Xavier Smith and Immanuel Hickman as pass-rushers. That group is looking to complement veteran inside backers Bruce Bivens, Myles Berry and Aaron Ramseur.
"Saturday is an important day for him," Houston said of Lewis, who has one career tackle and eight career receptions through two seasons. "He's done some good things. We've put so much more in, package-wise, already than we did in the spring, for a variety of reasons. ... Certainly, he is a good player and I want to see Saturday just what kind of an impact he can be."
Tuesday was ECU's first day in full pads. Houston described the second day in pads as the best session.
"The physicality up front in the box was the best I've seen since I've been here," he said. "The O-Line, D-Line, linebackers, backs, it was just really outstanding. ... I just thought up front the execution and the physicality was really, really strong Wednesday."
Notable
- Reserve receiver Taji Hudson used his body to deliver a quality, halting hit in a special teams style, 1-on-1 drill early in Thursday's practice. While working in pairs, one player backpedaled while the other player facing him ran full speed and tried to maneuver by the backpedaling blocker.
Tight end Shane Calhoun and defensive back Teagan Wilk also were lauded by coaches for their reps during this drill.
- One of the standouts from Wednesday was starting receiver C.J. Johnson, who Houston said made some big plays, and the coach is looking for Johnson to be consistent with his production as preseason continues.
- Receiver Tyler Snead was at Thursday's practice and walking around, but not a full participant.