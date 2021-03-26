How much should North Carolina’s 8-1 win over East Carolina from Tuesday night in Chapel Hill affect these rankings?
The answer is it certainly should be considered, but with a wait-and-see approach. The teams play again Tuesday at Clark-LeClair Stadium, and weekend games still matter most in college baseball.
ECU, which is ranked No. 8 this week in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, stays as No. 1 in the state.
Here is the full top-five and the reasons why:
1. East Carolina
This weekend: at Elon.
Why No. 1? UNC overwhelmed ECU at Boshamer Stadium, but the Pirates’ overall resume still is highlighted by a 16-4 record. UNC is 13-6 with a weekend series loss to Virginia Tech.
ECU showed some resiliency last week in shaking off a midweek defeat to UNC Wilmington with a sweep of Illinois State. The Pirates trailed the Redbirds early in all three games, but they stayed the course and won each day for an impressive 14-1 weekend mark in 15 games.
The Pirates have a shot to reload with two games versus Elon and then prepare for a rematch versus the Tar Heels.
2. North Carolina
This weekend: vs. N.C. State.
Why No. 2? The Tar Heels are hot, with a 6-2 record in their last eight games. They out-hit the Pirates 12-8 and did not commit an error for a clean midweek victory.
Next for UNC is a series against an N.C. State squad (5-9, 1-8) that is scuffling, but that matchup is always intense and worth following. The Heels enter with an 8-4 ACC record, which includes 6-1 in their last seven league games.
3. UNC Wilmington
This weekend: at College of Charleston.
Why No. 3? UNCW’s series last weekend at William & Mary started Friday with the Tribe scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 5-4 victory. For the Seahawks, it served as one of the frustrating parts of them losing two of three to William & Mary. Game 2 also was a one-run victory, 7-6, by the Tribe.
The Seahawks are 1-3 since they beat East Carolina, 10-2, on March 17. UNCW now has a chance to regroup this weekend with a trip to College of Charleston for an important set of Colonial Athletic Association contests.
4. Duke
This weekend: vs. Georgia Tech.
Why No. 4? Duke’s 5-2 victory over UNC Greensboro on Tuesday was important because it was an in-state win, and it made the Blue Devils 9-8 overall. They lost the first two games of their series last weekend at Notre Dame, then nearly no-hit the Fighting Irish in the finale. Jack Carey yielded one hit in 6.0 innings before Marcus Johnson retired all nine batters he faced.
Notre Dame is ranked No. 14 in the country. Duke will face another top-15 team this weekend when it hosts No. 11 Georgia Tech.
5. Wake Forest
This weekend: at Florida State.
Why No. 5? The Demon Deacons have a losing record at 6-8, but their strength of schedule ranks top-10 in the country and their wins include one each over Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and Charlotte. Life in the Atlantic Coast Conference might continue to be difficult for Wake as its next two series at Florida State and at Louisville.
The schedule factor gives Wake (2-6 in the ACC) a slight edge over UNC Greensboro, which was No. 5 in these rankings a week ago but started Southern Conference play by going 0-3 versus Samford.
UNCG being swept, including 6-1 and 12-5 setbacks, took some of the steam off the team’s 7-2 victory at Virginia Tech on March 16.